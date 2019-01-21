‘Act like a woman’: Congress student leader threatens girl who alleged molestation

An FIR has been registered against NSUI Shahjahanpur district president Irfan Hussain for allegedly threatening a female student after she complained of molestation.

Shahjahanpur police have been trying to arrest Hussain, who is absconding.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shahjahanpur D Tripathi told ANI: “An incident of molestation has come to notice at GF College. FIR has been registered and attempts to arrest the accused are underway.”

As per reports, Hussain was caught on camera while threatening a female student after she complained of a molestation incident. In a viral video, the NSUI district president of Shahjahanpur could be seen threatening the woman in front of the college staff.

Reportedly, Hussain said aggressively to the woman: “You are just in the first year now, you have to stay here for three more years, you must reform yourself (sudhar jao). I will make it very difficult for you to enter the college main gate. Act like a woman, stay in your limits.”

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jan 21, 2019 09:27 IST