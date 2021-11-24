Action ordered against ‘conversion’ of tribals in Madhya Pradesh’s Jhabua

Authorities in Madhya Pradesh’s Jhabua district have directed action against the alleged conversion of tribals to Christianity at prayer meetings without permission from the administration after Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) demanded a ban on such gatherings.

This comes even as Christian organisations have accused the administration of supporting VHP, harassing the community and forcing many of them to cancel Sunday prayer meetings for a month now under pressure from groups allied with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In an order, sub-divisional magistrate Anil Bhana cited demand number two of VHP functionary Kamal Maharaj’s memorandum and added there is a complete ban on “mass conversion” of tribals to Christianity without permission of the district magistrate in the scheduled area. “...so if any such event takes place under your jurisdiction, then take necessary action immediately,” he said.

Maharaj submitted the memorandum to the district collector over a week back.

VHP, an affiliate of BJP’s ideological fountainhead Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh, has been campaigning in Jhabua against the alleged “illegal conversion” of tribals.

Maharaj said earlier they did not have any way to check the “illegal conversion.” He added after the anti-conversion law was passed this year in Madhya Pradesh, they were confident of a ban on them. “We are holding a campaign and also seeking the support of district administration to stop the illegal conversion.”

Madhya Pradesh is among the BJP-ruled states that have criminalised what they call forced religious conversion. Critics of the legislation say they are being misused to target minorities.

Bhana maintained his order is just a reminder of the rules and it has nothing to do with VHP.

Father Maria Stephen, the public relations officer of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Bhopal, accused the administration and VHP of harassing members of the Christian community. “For the past one month, many have cancelled Sunday prayer meets as the members of the saffron organisation (VHP) are creating a ruckus by levelling false charges of conversion,” he said. “Our members are facing atrocities but instead of providing protection, the administration is supporting the organisation.”

Jhabua district collector Somesh Mishra said the order has been issued against illegal conversion as per the anti-conversion law. “There is no ban on organising prayer meetings. If someone has any issue or members of the Christian community are feeling unsafe, they can file a complaint. As of now, we have not received any complaint.”