Active Covid-19 cases in India goes up after 55 days; 8 states follow suit

India’s count of active cases increased slightly to 460,704, after 45,892 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the previous 24 hours, taking its infection tally to 30,709,557. Thursday’s record breaks with the consistent downward trend exhibited in the past 55 days, according to the data released by the Union health and family welfare ministry.

This comes days after India recorded the lowest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases in 111 days on July 6, after a total of 34,703 cases were recorded.

India recorded its first grim milestone in its Covid-19 tally on August 7 of last year, after the total number of cases crossed the 20-lakh mark, this was followed by the country crossing the 30 lakh on August 23, on September 5 the cumulative tally was breached multiple times all throughout the month of September, surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed two crore-mark on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

Also Read: 'No more vaccine shortage?': Rahul Gandhi's dig at new health minister

The states of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Kerala, Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Sikkim, and Odisha have been reporting a similar jump in daily cases. Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote to chief secretaries of different states urging caution.





In his letter to the chief secretary of Odisha Bhushan said, "It is a point of concern that presently, three districts of Odisha are reporting weekly positivity of more than 10 per cent (28th June to 4th July). Though the State positivity is consistently decreasing and has reported positivity of 5.36 per cent for the week ending 4th July. The district of Nuapada has shown a significant increase in positivity over the last week,".

Bhushan also urged the chief secretaries to speed up vaccination drives, insisting that “Vaccination must be used as an aid to the infection containment strategy. Ramping up vaccination sites, improving the efficiency and utilization of vaccination, deploying strategic vaccination centres near the containment zones, and now. ensuring speedier vaccination of all citizens aged 18 should be undertaken on a priority,"