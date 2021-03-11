Home / India News / Active Covid-19 cases surged most in Maharashtra, declined most in Kerala in past one month
india news

Active Covid-19 cases surged most in Maharashtra, declined most in Kerala in past one month

Maharashtra, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Haryana were the top states which witnessed an increase in the active caseload while Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal witnessed a decline between February 11 and March 11.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 07:44 PM IST
Active cases stood at 36,917 in Maharashtra on February 11 while the count rose to 100,240 cases on Thursday. In picture - Passengers line up to get their temperatures checked at a train station in Mumbai.(AP)

Maharashtra topped the list of states where the active Covid-19 caseload witnessed an increase in the one-month period since February 11, data from the Union health ministry showed on Thursday. The ministry also noted that the active caseload declined the most in Kerala within the same time period.

Maharashtra, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Haryana were the top states which witnessed an increase in the active caseload while Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal witnessed a decline between February 11 and March 11, data shared by Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan during a media briefing on Thursday showed.

Also read | Maharashtra Covid-19 situation very worrying, says Centre as lockdowns return

Active cases stood at 36,917 in Maharashtra on February 11 while the count rose to 100,240 cases on Thursday. The state reported a fresh spike of 13,659 new cases on Wednesday and the total tally reached over 2.2 million cases. Also, a fresh lockdown in Nagpur city beginning from March 15 till March 21 had been implemented by the administration as chief minister Uddhav Thackeray mulls new lockdown in parts of the states.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Uptick in Delhi Covid graph continues: 431 new cases, most in over 2 months

Understanding Kerala’s unique political economy

Medha Patkar lends support to Haridwar seer who is fasting to save River Ganga

Private bank staffer held for forging bank statements, salary papers

Following Maharashtra, Punjab too had shown a significant increase in the number of active cases with 2,112 cases on February 11 and 9,402 cases on March 11, the data showed.

Watch | Covaxin regular emergency use; Maharashtra’s ‘worrisome’ situation

Meanwhile, Kerala reported the maximum decline in the active caseload among the states. The state had 64,607 active cases on February 11 which fell to 35,715 cases on March 11, the ministry noted. The state had reported 2,133 new cases and 13 fatalities on Thursday, as the tally climbed to 1,086,012 cases so far.

Uttar Pradesh which reported 3,256 active cases on February 11 had reported 1,689 on Thursday while West Bengal, which had 4,387 active cases on February 11, reported 3,127 cases on Thursday, the latest data showed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 coronavirus mohfw maharashtra kerala
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP