Active Covid cases near 80k-mark as India logs 9,923 new infections

India's daily Covid tally stayed below the 10,000-mark for the first time in six days as 9,923 fresh cases were logged in the last 24 hours, against 12,781 cases on Monday, according to the health ministry's latest bulletin.

It was on last Wednesday that the daily addition in cases stood at 8,822. The number of active cases also went up by 2,613 to near the 80,000-mark. Active cases in India - 79,313 - now account for over 0.18 per cent of the total confirmed cases. As per the health ministry data, 17 new Covid-linked deaths were also reported on Tuesday, taking the total number of lives lost since the beginning of the pandemic to 5,24,890.

In terms of statewise data, Maharashtra logged over 2,300 Covid infections in the last 24 hours - 1,310 of which were from Mumbai alone. The state also recorded two deaths on Monday. Meanwhile the positivity rate in the national capital remained above 10 per cent as Delhi logged 1,060 fresh infections and six Covid deaths. A total of 686 cases were also reported from Tamil Nadu as per data shared by news agency PTI. Gujarat saw 217 new Covid cases, 224 cases were reported in West Bengal, 246 in Telangana and 71 in Madhya Pradesh.

Across India, the recovery rate was recorded at 98.61 per cent, according to the health ministry data. As many as 7,293 people recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,27,15,193.

On the vaccination front, over 13 lakh doses were administered in the last 24 hours, of which over 3,5 lakh were booster doses. 2.91 lakh jabs - including first and second dose - were administered to children between the ages of 12-15 years.

