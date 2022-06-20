India's active caseload passes 75 K-mark, 12,781 new Covid cases recorded

For the fifth straight day, India recorded more than 12,000 new Covid cases and the country now has over 76,000 active cases, the latest health bulletin shows.

In the last 24 hours, 12,781 cases were registered, according to the health ministry's daily bulletin. On Sunday, the country logged 12,899 infections, while on Saturday, the daily tally stood at 13,216, as per ministry data.

With 18 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, the overall death count now stands at 524,873.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON