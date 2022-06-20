Home / India News / India's active caseload passes 75 K-mark, 12,781 new Covid cases recorded
india news

India's active caseload passes 75 K-mark, 12,781 new Covid cases recorded

  • With 18 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, the overall death count now stands at 524,873.
Tourists crowd the Marine Drive amid a nationwide surge in coronavirus cases in Mumbai.(PTI)
Tourists crowd the Marine Drive amid a nationwide surge in coronavirus cases in Mumbai.(PTI)
Published on Jun 20, 2022 09:39 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk

For the fifth straight day, India recorded more than 12,000 new Covid cases and the country now has over 76,000 active cases, the latest health bulletin shows.

In the last 24 hours, 12,781 cases were registered, according to the health ministry's daily bulletin. On Sunday, the country logged 12,899 infections, while on Saturday, the daily tally stood at 13,216, as per ministry data.

With 18 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, the overall death count now stands at 524,873.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
coronavirus covid-19
coronavirus covid-19
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 20, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out