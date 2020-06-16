e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 16, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Activists condemn naming Mander in Delhi riots case charge sheets

Activists condemn naming Mander in Delhi riots case charge sheets

They said Mander’s name was mentioned to concoct a “chronology” and create a false narrative about the riots.

india Updated: Jun 16, 2020 06:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Police have not charged Mander in any case related to the riots but have explained in the charge sheet that the anti-CAA protests led to the north-east Delhi riots
Police have not charged Mander in any case related to the riots but have explained in the charge sheet that the anti-CAA protests led to the north-east Delhi riots (Hindustan Times)
         

A group of at least 160 prominent academics, activists, and artists from across the country issued a statement on Monday condemning the police for mentioning the name of social activist Harsh Mander in charge sheets pertaining to the February riots in north-east Delhi.

They said Mander’s name was mentioned to concoct a “chronology” and create a false narrative about the riots. The chronology has been mentioned in at least three charge sheets, including the one against suspended councillor Tahir Hussain (one of the main accused in the riots).

Quoting from the charge sheet, the group said under the head, “Brief Facts of the Case - Chronology Of Events Leading To Riots In North-East, Delhi (Point 17. Para 4)”, police wrote: ”Mr. Harsh Mander, who visited the site on 16/12/19 and instigated the protestors to not have faith in the Supreme Court and to fight their battle on road to get justice. He, however, used a façade of peace in a part of his speech.”

The group said in a joint statement, “There cannot be anything more ridiculous than saying Harsh Mander used a “façade of peace. He has devoted his entire life to the cause of peace and harmony in society.”

Among the 160 academics and activists were Abhijit Sen , former member of the Planning Commission, Achin Vanaik, retired professor of international relations, Delhi University, Admiral L Ramdas, Admiral Vishnu Bhagwat, Air Vice Marshal (retd) Kapil Kak, film-maker and actress Aparna Sen, and JNU professor Atul Sood.

Police have not charged Mander in any case related to the riots but have explained in the charge sheet that the anti-CAA protests led to the north-east Delhi riots and that some of the leaders of the protests were actively behind the conspiracy of the riots.

tags
htsmartcast
top news
3 terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian
3 terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian
PM Modi to hold consultation with CMs beginning today on Covid-19 situation
PM Modi to hold consultation with CMs beginning today on Covid-19 situation
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Centre wants states to focus on keeping Covid-19 fatality rates low
Centre wants states to focus on keeping Covid-19 fatality rates low
Amid row, Nepal plans increase in border posts
Amid row, Nepal plans increase in border posts
Cap treatment cost at private hospitals: Centre to states
Cap treatment cost at private hospitals: Centre to states
Milk turns sour as sales tank in season of glut
Milk turns sour as sales tank in season of glut
Covid update: Sanitiser scam; India may peak in Nov; NRI evacuates staff
Covid update: Sanitiser scam; India may peak in Nov; NRI evacuates staff
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaAmit ShahCovid-19 RecoveryPetrol and diesel pricesSushant Singh Rajput deathRIP Sushant Singh RajputCOVID 19 TallyDelhi Covid-19 casesTS Telangana Inter Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In