Actor Ajaz Khan booked for rape amid 'House Arrest' controversy

The Mumbai police on Sunday registered a rape case against actor Ajaz Khan. The action was taken based on a complaint by a woman who accused him of raping her under the pretext of helping her enter the film industry. Ajaz Khan has been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections concerning rape.

In her complaint, the woman, 30, accused Ajaz Khan of raping her at multiple locations with the promise that he would help her get film roles.

The actor has been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections concerning rape, and a probe is underway, the official added.

House Arrest controversy

The FIR came a day after Khan was named in a case, along with many others, for alleged obscene content in their web show ‘House Arrest’, which is streamed on the Ullu app.

"Based on a complaint lodged by Gautam Ravriya, an activist of Bajrang Dal, the police registered a case against actor Ajaz Khan, producer Rajkumar Pandey of the web show 'House Arrest' and other persons from the Ullu app," the official of Amboli police station said on Friday.

As per the complaint, the web show contained obscene language, and the acts performed in the show insulted the modesty of women, he said.

"The complainant mentioned that he received several complaints about the vulgar content of the show and that many people sent personal messages to him to complain about it," he added.

The producer and the host of 'House Arrest' have been charged under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

The action was taken after a clip went viral on social media showing Khan pressuring contestants, including women, to act out intimate situations and asking vulgar questions to women.

Last week, BJP MLC Chitra Wagh demanded an immediate ban on the show, alleging its content is harmful to society.

"Ajaz Khan, who calls himself an actor, has created a show called 'House Arrest', which is nothing but the epitome of obscenity. Clips from this show, streamed on the Ullu app, are now circulating freely on social media, and they are extremely vulgar," Wagh said.

With inputs from ANI, PTI