Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Actor Ajaz Khan booked for rape amid 'House Arrest' controversy

ByHT News Desk
May 05, 2025 12:28 PM IST

In her complaint, the woman, 30, accused Ajaz Khan of raping her at multiple locations with the promise that he would help her get film roles.

The Mumbai police on Sunday registered a rape case against actor Ajaz Khan. The action was taken based on a complaint by a woman who accused him of raping her under the pretext of helping her enter the film industry.

Ajaz Khan has been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections concerning rape.
Ajaz Khan has been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections concerning rape.

In her complaint, the woman, 30, accused Ajaz Khan of raping her at multiple locations with the promise that he would help her get film roles.

The actor has been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections concerning rape, and a probe is underway, the official added.

House Arrest controversy

The FIR came a day after Khan was named in a case, along with many others, for alleged obscene content in their web show ‘House Arrest’, which is streamed on the Ullu app.

"Based on a complaint lodged by Gautam Ravriya, an activist of Bajrang Dal, the police registered a case against actor Ajaz Khan, producer Rajkumar Pandey of the web show 'House Arrest' and other persons from the Ullu app," the official of Amboli police station said on Friday.

Also read: Sex positions video from ‘House Arrest’ prompts NCW to summon actor Ajaz Khan, Ullu CEO

As per the complaint, the web show contained obscene language, and the acts performed in the show insulted the modesty of women, he said.

"The complainant mentioned that he received several complaints about the vulgar content of the show and that many people sent personal messages to him to complain about it," he added.

The producer and the host of 'House Arrest' have been charged under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

The action was taken after a clip went viral on social media showing Khan pressuring contestants, including women, to act out intimate situations and asking vulgar questions to women.

Last week, BJP MLC Chitra Wagh demanded an immediate ban on the show, alleging its content is harmful to society.

"Ajaz Khan, who calls himself an actor, has created a show called 'House Arrest', which is nothing but the epitome of obscenity. Clips from this show, streamed on the Ullu app, are now circulating freely on social media, and they are extremely vulgar," Wagh said.

With inputs from ANI, PTI

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Actor Ajaz Khan booked for rape amid 'House Arrest' controversy
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 05, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On