Actor Arjun Rampal to appear before NCB after being summoned in drug-related case

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 08:20 IST

Actor Arjun Rampal has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday in connection with a drug-related case. The summons were issued to the actor after the agency conducted raids at his premises on Monday.

Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades has also been summoned by the NCB to appear before it on November 11, reported news agency ANI.

The NCB carried out searches at Rampal’s residence a day after arresting film producer Firoz Nadiadwala’s wife Shabana Saeed. The sleuths of the agency had allegedly recovered 10 gm ganja at Nadiadwala’s residence in suburban Juhu.

It seized some electronic gadgets during raids at Rampal’s house. The NCB has already questioned the 47-year-old actor’s driver.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said on Monday that assuming the whole Hindi film industry is “bad” because “some are involved with drugs” is not right, and the government will take actions against the guilty.

He further reiterated that consumption of drugs is against law, but the Maharashtra government will ensure that action is taken against such people. “But if someone is maligning Bollywood and working towards shifting it elsewhere from Mumbai then it’s wrong. We won’t let it happen,” he further said.

The NCB launched an investigation into the consumption and possession of drugs by people in the Hindi film industry after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.