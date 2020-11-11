e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Actor Arjun Rampal to appear before NCB after being summoned in drug-related case

Actor Arjun Rampal to appear before NCB after being summoned in drug-related case

The Narcotics Control Bureau had carried out searches at Arjun Rampal’s residence on Monday and seized some electronic gadgets. The agency has already questioned the 47-year-old actor’s driver.

india Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 08:20 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The summons were issued to Arjun Rampal after the NCB conducted raids at his premises on Monday.
The summons were issued to Arjun Rampal after the NCB conducted raids at his premises on Monday.(Prodip Guha/HT Photo)
         

Actor Arjun Rampal has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday in connection with a drug-related case. The summons were issued to the actor after the agency conducted raids at his premises on Monday.

Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades has also been summoned by the NCB to appear before it on November 11, reported news agency ANI.

The NCB carried out searches at Rampal’s residence a day after arresting film producer Firoz Nadiadwala’s wife Shabana Saeed. The sleuths of the agency had allegedly recovered 10 gm ganja at Nadiadwala’s residence in suburban Juhu.

It seized some electronic gadgets during raids at Rampal’s house. The NCB has already questioned the 47-year-old actor’s driver.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said on Monday that assuming the whole Hindi film industry is “bad” because “some are involved with drugs” is not right, and the government will take actions against the guilty.

He further reiterated that consumption of drugs is against law, but the Maharashtra government will ensure that action is taken against such people. “But if someone is maligning Bollywood and working towards shifting it elsewhere from Mumbai then it’s wrong. We won’t let it happen,” he further said.

The NCB launched an investigation into the consumption and possession of drugs by people in the Hindi film industry after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

tags
top news
How the BJP got itself in driver’s seat in Bihar poll
How the BJP got itself in driver’s seat in Bihar poll
BJP gives Bihar to Nitish Kumar
BJP gives Bihar to Nitish Kumar
Nitish Kumar may be Bihar CM again, but no longer big brother
Nitish Kumar may be Bihar CM again, but no longer big brother
How to read the Bihar assembly election results
How to read the Bihar assembly election results
Bihar election results: 8 seats where victory margin was less than 1,000
Bihar election results: 8 seats where victory margin was less than 1,000
Tejashwi Yadav gets largest party, but not crown
Tejashwi Yadav gets largest party, but not crown
Actor Arjun Rampal to appear before NCB after being summoned in drug-related case
Actor Arjun Rampal to appear before NCB after being summoned in drug-related case
Boult not the only valuable player Delhi let go of: Sehwag
Boult not the only valuable player Delhi let go of: Sehwag
trending topics
Bihar Results 2020 LiveHajipur Bihar Result LiveBegusarai Bihar Result 2020 LiveBy-poll Results 2020 live updatesMaharajganj Bihar Result LiveTejashwi YadavMI vs DC Live Score, IPL 2020 Final

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In