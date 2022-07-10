Home / India News / Actor portraying Lord Shiva to protest price hike held in Assam; released on bail
Actor portraying Lord Shiva to protest price hike held in Assam; released on bail

Following the street play, local units of several organisations including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha filed separate complaints at the Nagaon Sadar police station against both actors accusing them of hurting religious sentiments of Hindus
The police in Assam’s Nagaon district on Saturday arrested an actor portraying Lord Shiva to highlight price rise on charges of hurting religious sentiments. (HT PHOTO.)
Published on Jul 10, 2022 02:00 PM IST
ByUtpal Parashar

The police in Assam’s Nagaon district on Saturday arrested an actor portraying Lord Shiva to highlight price rise on charges of hurting religious sentiments. He was released on bail on Sunday, police informed.

According to the police, actor Birinchi Bora who was dressed as Lord Shiva and another actress dressed as Parvati had staged a street play on one of the roads in Nagaon town where they lamented about the rise in prices of fuel and essential goods during the Bharatiya Janata Party rule at the Centre.

Following the street play, local units of several organisations including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha filed separate complaints at the Nagaon Sadar police station against both actors accusing them of hurting religious sentiments of Hindus.

“Based on the complaints, we filed a case under several sections of IPC and Motor Vehicles Act against the actors for hurting religious sentiments, indecent representation of women and violating traffic rules,” said Leena Doley, superintendent of police, Nagaon.

“The actor portraying Lord Shiva was arrested, but since all the sections under which he was charged are bailable, he was released on Sunday. We are searching for the actress who had accompanied Bora,” she added.

