Actor Prakash Raj supports Rahul Gandhi in row over remark against Nirmala Sitharaman

Congress president Rahul Gandhi who has been under attack for his comments attacking defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman found support from actor Prakash Raj on Thursday.

The actor, a vocal critic of the NDA government, hinted that the Congress chief’s statement has been misconstrued. “He (Rahul Gandhi) is not against women, he has also appointed a transgender representative in important position. Why do you want to look at his statement in only one way? Isn’t it true that PM Modi has not answered (Rafale questions) and has not been in Parliament,” said Prakash Raj.

Rahul Gandhi had alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi ran away from the Rafale debate in Parliament last week and instead fielded a woman, India’s first woman defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman, to defend him.

“Janta ki adalat se ek 56-inch ki chaati wala chowkidaar bhag gaya aur ek mahila se kehta hain ‘Sitharamanji, aap meri raksha kijiye...’ [The watchman with 56-inch chest fled from the court of the people and told a woman, ‘Sitharamanji, you save me]’,” the Congress chief had said.

Modi hit back at Gandhi for his comments and said they were an insult to India’s “women’s power”. “They are bent upon insulting a woman defence minister. This is not an insult to a woman, but an insult to entire India’s women’s power, for which these irresponsible leaders will have to pay the price,” the PM said.

Rahul Gandhi was served with a notice by the National Commission of Women on Thursday for what it called a ‘misogynist and offensive’ comment.

Actor Prakash Raj had recently announced that he would contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday. He met the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief at his official residence in the Civil Lines.

Last week, Raj had said that he would be contesting the upcoming general elections from the Bengaluru Central constituency as an independent candidate.

“Met delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal thanked him and @AamAadmiParty for the support in my political journey. Discussed and requested to share various ways to address issues which his team has commendably done...#bengalurucentral #citizensvoice in parliament #justasking in parliament too (sic),” Raj tweeted after the meeting.

The AAP has also extended support, saying all “good people” should come into politics.

First Published: Jan 10, 2019 17:56 IST