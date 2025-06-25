Drug case against actor Srikanth uncovers job racket, land scams

The arrest of popular actor Srikanth, known for his work in Tamil and Telugu films, in a drug-related case has uncovered a criminal network that extends far beyond substance abuse and distribution. Authorities say the network also involves crimes such as land grabbing, job rackets, and more. Actor Srikanth’s arrest comes after enough evidence was collected against him, according to the police.(File)

Srikanth was remanded to judicial custody until July 7 after being interrogated for over eight hours on Monday in connection with the drug case, police said on Tuesday. His blood samples, taken to determine the presence of narcotics, tested positive, police confirmed. The medical examination was conducted at Kilpauk Medical College Hospital in Chennai.

Srikanth’s arrest followed the collection of sufficient evidence against him, according to police. “Actor Srikanth, who had obtained and used cocaine, was subjected to a medical examination. His financial transactions were reviewed, and his residences were thoroughly searched before he was arrested with appropriate evidence,” said police in a statement, as reported by PTI.

Who Are Prasad and the Other Accused?

T Prasad, a key accused in the criminal network exposed by Srikanth’s arrest, has also been detained, according to the PTI report. Police allege that Prasad supplied cocaine to Srikanth and another actor.

Prasad was previously arrested on May 22 in connection with a drunken brawl at a pub. He and his associate, Ajay Vandaiyar—another central figure in the criminal network—are allegedly involved in land grabbing. Investigations reveal that they threatened landowners in Chennai and other regions, preparing fake documents to seize properties belonging to individuals living abroad.

In addition to Prasad and Vandaiyar, other individuals allegedly involved in the crimes—identified as Nagendra Sethupathi, Chandrasekhar, and Sivasankaran—have also been arrested. A head constable with the Armed Reserve police, who was reportedly in close contact with Prasad and the others, has likewise been taken into custody.

Authorities are also investigating money transfers conducted through an organization run by Ajay Vandaiyar. So far, three cases have been filed against Vandaiyar and his associates. In total, police have made 22 arrests and five detentions under the Goondas Act.

“Prasad, Ajay Vandaiyar, and their associates have been involved in crimes such as running a government job racket, land grabbing, illegal activities involving the land registry and IT department, and drug trafficking,” the police statement said.

With PTI inputs.