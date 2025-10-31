Actors Tiku Talsania, Manasi Parekh booked over bike stunts in Ahmedabad | Viral video

Actors Tiku Talsania and Manasi Parekh landed in legal trouble Thursday after a video of them performing risky stunts on two-wheelers in a busy road in Gujarat's Ahmedabad went viral.
The stunts, which were recorded for the promotion of their upcoming Gujarati film Misri, raised concerns regarding road safety after it was posted on social media.
In one of the clips, Manasi who is riding pillion can be seen standing on a moving bike and striking the Titanic pose. Meanwhile, in another video, Talsania is seen standing while riding a two-wheeler.
A third clip shows the actors and other team members on the road with a poster of the upcoming movie.
The videos, shot amid usual traffic, sparked backlash online, leading to the Ahmedabad police responding to one of the posts saying legal action had been initiated in the matter.
"In this case, on 30-10-2025, Crime Register No. 11191051250588/2025 has been registered at "A" Division Traffic Police Station under BNS Section 281 and Motor Vehicles Act Sections 177, 184 for recklessly and negligently driving vehicles at high speed on a public road in a manner endangering human life and performing stunts," the police posted on X.
Another video posted on the official handle of the Ahmedabad traffic police with a ‘before’ and ‘after’ template showed the videos of the actors performing the dangerous stunts, and a clip of them apologising for the same later.
The videos had sparked outrage among social media users, who called the acts “irresponsible'” and lauded the Ahmedabad police for the swift action.
“Promotions are fine, but doing risky stunts on public roads? That’s just irresponsible. Glad Ahmedabad Police stepped in — safety can’t be compromised for publicity,” a user said.
Another user suggested that the actors should be “promoting road safety and civic sense for a change.”