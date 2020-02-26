e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 26, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Podcast: Adam Auerbach and Gabi Kruks-Wisner on How the Poor Navigate the Indian State

Podcast: Adam Auerbach and Gabi Kruks-Wisner on How the Poor Navigate the Indian State

If the poor represent a majority of voters in India, why doesn’t this electoral power translate into better quality government services? Why are some vulnerable communities able to secure development from the state while others fail?

india Updated: Feb 26, 2020 08:51 IST
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
         

If the poor represent a majority of voters in India, why doesn’t this electoral power translate into better quality government services? Why are some vulnerable communities able to secure development from the state while others fail?

These are some of the big questions that political scientists Adam Auerbach and Gabi Kruks-Wisner shed light on in this week’s episode of “Grand Tamasha.”

 

Adam is assistant professor in the School of International Service at American University and his new book is called Demanding Development: The Politics of Public Goods Provision in India’s Urban Slums. Gabi is assistant professor of politics and global studies at the University of Virginia and the author of Claiming the State: Active Citizenship and Social Welfare in Rural India.

Milan Vaishnav (Director of the South Asia programme at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace) talks with Adam and Gabi about citizenship and political leadership in 21st century India, the strategies the poor employ to win access to development, and whether or not their research leaves them optimistic or pessimistic about democracy’s future in India.

tags
top news
Women protesters leave Jafrabad protest site, but only ‘temporarily’
Women protesters leave Jafrabad protest site, but only ‘temporarily’
Water cannons fired at students as they gherao Delhi CM’s home over violence
Water cannons fired at students as they gherao Delhi CM’s home over violence
Data, digital issues set to be part of India-US trade deal
Data, digital issues set to be part of India-US trade deal
Delhi clashes: Cops ‘didn’t respond’ to SOS, judges step in at midnight hearing
Delhi clashes: Cops ‘didn’t respond’ to SOS, judges step in at midnight hearing
In midnight intervention, NSA Ajit Doval reviews situation in north-east Delhi
In midnight intervention, NSA Ajit Doval reviews situation in north-east Delhi
Will undercutting Toyota Fortuner’s pricing help 2020 Endeavour find favour?
Will undercutting Toyota Fortuner’s pricing help 2020 Endeavour find favour?
The Balakot strike was a turning point for India| Opinion
The Balakot strike was a turning point for India| Opinion
Delhi violence: Police chief claims adequate forces; CM Kejriwal meets injured
Delhi violence: Police chief claims adequate forces; CM Kejriwal meets injured
trending topics
ICSI CS Executive Results 2019Maujpur CAA ProtestsAnti-CAA protests in JafrabadDelhi gang rapeTrump India visit day 2Defence DealJanhvi KapoorShahid KapoorAmit Shah

don't miss

latest news

india news