Adani-Hindenburg case live updates: Adani shares open in green ahead of verdict
Adani-Hindenburg case live updates: Chief Justice DY Chandrachud will pronounce the verdict in the case that was reserved on November 24.
Adani-Hindenburg case live updates: The Supreme Court will today deliver its judgment on a bunch of petitions seeking an investigation into allegations of accounting fraud and stock manipulation against Adani group companies, published in a research report by US short-seller Hindenburg Research in January 2023.
According to the list of businesses published on the court website, Chief Justice DY Chandrachud will pronounce the verdict in the case that was reserved on November 24 after the conclusion of the arguments.
The bench, also comprising Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra will also rule on the steps that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) ought to take to protect investors by keeping extreme market volatility in check and the tightening of pertinent regulations.
Here's more on the Adani-Hindenburg case:
- Hindenburg’s report, which was published in January 2023, claimed “brazen accounting fraud” and “stock manipulation” by the Gautam Adani-led group.
- Even though the conglomerate rejected the report as “unresearched” and “maliciously mischievous”, it triggered a massive rout of Adani group stocks, which lost over $140 billion in days and forced the cancellation of a ₹20,000 crore share sale.
- In March, the Supreme Court set up a six-member panel, led by retired Supreme Court judge AM Sapre, to look into regulatory failure by Sebi and alleged breach of laws by the Adani group. However, in its report submitted two months later, the committee said the allegations of stock price manipulation or violation of MPS norms by Adani group companies cannot be proved “at this stage”.
- At the same time, the panel raised certain red flags regarding the current Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) regulations.
- In November, the top court observed that it would not be proper for the court to appoint an SIT to look into alleged violations of MPS norms by Adani group companies without there being evidence of lapses on the part of the Sebi, which is already investigating the matter.
Follow all the updates here:
- Jan 03, 2024 09:46 AM IST
Adani-Hindenburg case Live: What SC said at last hearing?
In November, the top court observed that it would not be proper for the court to appoint an SIT to look into alleged violations of MPS norms by Adani group companies without there being evidence of lapses on the part of the Sebi, which is already investigating the matter.Jan 03, 2024 09:24 AM IST
Adani-Hindenburg case Live: Adani shares open in green
At 9.20 am, shares of the Adani Group companies were at:
Adani Wilmar: ₹387 (+5.71%)
Adani Power: ₹544 (+4.99%)
Adani Green Energy: ₹1,697 (+5.71%)
Adani Enterprises: ₹3,075 (+4.97%)
Adani Total Gas: ₹1,082 (+8.04%)
Adani Ports: ₹1,102 (+2.22%)Jan 03, 2024 09:15 AM IST
Adani-Hindenburg case Live: What SC panel said in the case
In March, the Supreme Court set up a six-member panel, led by retired Supreme Court judge AM Sapre, to look into regulatory failure by Sebi and alleged breach of laws by the Adani group.
However, in its report submitted two months later, the committee said the allegations of stock price manipulation or violation of MPS norms by Adani group companies cannot be proved “at this stage”.Jan 03, 2024 08:59 AM IST
Adani-Hindenburg case Live: Gautam Adani's group response to Hindenberg
The Gautam Adani-led Adani Group has rejected Hindenburg's report as “unresearched” and “maliciously mischievous”.
The report, however, had triggered a massive rout of Adani group stocks, which lost over $140 billion in days and forced the cancellation of a ₹20,000 crore share sale at the time.Jan 03, 2024 08:52 AM IST
Adani-Hindenburg case Live: What Hindenburg report alleged
United States-based firm Hindenburg Research has alleged “brazen accounting fraud” and “stock manipulation” by the Gautam Adani-led group in its report published in January 2023. It also alleged that the conglomerate was involved
in improper use of tax havens.Jan 03, 2024 08:48 AM IST
Adani-Hindenburg case Live: CJI to pronounce judgment
As per the list of businesses published on the court website, Chief Justice DY Chandrachud will pronounce the verdict in the case that was reserved on November 24 after the conclusion of the arguments.Jan 03, 2024 08:42 AM IST
Adani-Hindenburg case Live: SC to pronounce judgment today
The Supreme Court will today deliver its judgment on a bunch of petitions seeking an investigation into allegations of accounting fraud and stock manipulation against Adani group companies, published in a research report by US short-seller Hindenburg Research in January 2023.Share this articleTopics
-