Adani-Hindenburg case live updates: Adani shares open in green ahead of verdict

Adani-Hindenburg case live updates: ​The Supreme Court will today deliver its judgment on a bunch of petitions seeking an investigation into allegations of accounting fraud and stock manipulation against Adani group companies, published in a research report by US short-seller Hindenburg Research in January 2023. Adani Group founder Gautam Adani.(Reuters)

According to the list of businesses published on the court website, Chief Justice DY Chandrachud will pronounce the verdict in the case that was reserved on November 24 after the conclusion of the arguments.

The bench, also comprising Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra will also rule on the steps that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) ought to take to protect investors by keeping extreme market volatility in check and the tightening of pertinent regulations.

