'Adani-Ambani to khatakhat...I can make PM Modi say anything': Rahul Gandhi in Raebareli

Rahul Gandhi campaigning in Raebareli, the second seat that he is contesting from in the Lok Sabha election 2024, said he has the power to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi say anything. "I said Narendra Modi never takes the name of Ambani, Adani. After two days, he took Adani, Ambani names. Then I said we would credit money to bank accounts khata-khat. Narendra Modi repeats 'khata-khat' in his speech. Tell me what you want to hear from Narendra Modi, I will make it happen in two minutes. And also tell me if you don't want Modi to say something. I will make that happen as well," Rahul Gandhi said. Sonia Gandhi was also present at Congress's campaign in Raebareli on Friday(Hindustan Times/ Deepak Gupta)

"Modi is accepting his defeat. I can give it in writing that Narendra Modi will not remain the prime minister on June 4," Rahul Gandhi said.

The Lok Sabha campaign in Raebareli where Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was also present, was a special one as Sonia Gandhi addressed the rally at the end. In her address, Sonia Gandhi who represented the seat in the Lok Sabha before shifting to the Rajya Sabha this year thanked Raebareli for giving her a chance to serve as the MP for 20 years.

"This is the biggest asset of my life. My head bows down in front of you in respect. Raebareli is my family and Amethi is my house. I have many fond memories associated with these two places. The relationship is as pure as Maa Ganga. Indira Gandhi had a special place in her heart for Raebareli. I saw her working closely. She was very attached to Raebareli. I raised Rahul and Priyanka on the lessons that Indira Gandhi and Raebareli taught me -- to respect all, to protect the weak, to fight injustice.," Sonia Gandhi said.

"I am giving my son Rahul Gandhi to you. He will not disappoint you," Sonia Gandhi said.