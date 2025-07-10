The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a 40-page supplementary chargesheet against Canadian national Tahawwur Rana, naming him as a key conspirator behind the planning and execution of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks that left 166 people dead during a nearly 60-hour assault. Additional charge sheet filed against 26/11 accused Rana

The chargesheet was filed before Special Judge (NIA) Chanderjit Singh at Patiala House courts, with the court scheduled to consider it for cognisance on August 13. Rana, the second accused in the agency’s larger conspiracy probe, was produced via video-conference and his judicial custody was extended until the next hearing date.

This marks the second chargesheet in the case naming Rana, with the first filed in 2011 against him and nine other conspirators, including his childhood friend David Coleman Headley and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed.

“The case pertains to a criminal conspiracy hatched by David Coleman Headley, Tahawwur Hussain Rana and other members of LeT and HUJI to carry out terrorist attacks in different parts of India,” an NIA spokesperson said. The supplementary chargesheet primarily contains extradition documents and additional evidence collected by the agency.

According to officials in the NIA’s legal team, the chargesheet details Rana’s association with terrorist organisations LeT and Harkat-ul-Jihadi Islami (HUJI), and his coordination with Headley to conduct reconnaissance of attack targets in Mumbai.

The document includes intercepted phone calls made by Rana to co-conspirators before the terror attack, with voice samples taken under court permission.

The chargesheet also contains preliminary interrogation details, disclosure statements made during Rana’s custody, and written communications by the accused. NIA has accused Rana of providing logistical and financial assistance to Headley for carrying out the terrorist act, and conspiring to plan attacks on the National Defence College in Delhi and Chabad House in various cities.

Rana, a 64-year-old former captain in the Pakistan Army who served as a medical officer, moved to Canada in 1990 and acquired citizenship before shifting to Chicago, where he opened a consultancy firm. Indian agencies allege he opened a Mumbai branch of his firm to help Headley gather intelligence about potential targets.

He arrived in Delhi on April 11 aboard a special aircraft after a brief stop in Dubai, was arrested by the NIA at around 6 pm, and produced before the Patiala House court the same night. Judge Chanderjit Singh had noted satisfaction that the agency presented “enough material” reflecting a prima facie case and the “potential role of accused.”

The broader conspiracy involved 10 accused, with seven based in Pakistan during the 26/11 attacks. Apart from Rana and Headley, the Pakistan-based conspirators include Hafiz Saeed, Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi (LeT operations chief), Sajid Majeed alias Sajid Mir (LeT commander), Abdur Rehman Hashim Syed alias Pasha (retired Pakistani major), Major Iqbal and Major Sameer Ali (ISI officers), Abdul Rehman Makki (LeT’s former deputy head who died in Lahore last December), and Ilyas Kashmiri (al-Qaeda leader killed in a US drone strike in June 2011).

While several Pakistani conspirators have been sentenced—Hafiz Saeed to 78 years in 2020, Lakhvi to three consecutive five-year terms in 2021, and Sajid Mir reportedly to eight years—Indian officials maintain they continue operating freely under ISI protection.

“Seven out of 10 conspirators were based in Pakistan at the time of 26/11 attacks, from planning stage to managing the control room. We sent letters of request to Pakistan government seeking information and evidence against them but till date, there is no cooperation,” said a senior officer who requested anonymity.

Rana’s legal-aid counsel, advocate Piyush Sachdeva, confirmed the chargesheet primarily contained legal documents such as seizure and arrest memos. The NIA has also submitted a compliance report under Section 207 of the Criminal Procedure Code regarding documents related to the 2011 chargesheet, as ordered by the court on June 6.

On July 15, the court will consider Rana’s application for regular phone call facilities from jail. “We have moved the application on the grounds that it is his fundamental right to speak to his family members and due to the fact that he might want to engage with a private lawyer of his choice,” Sachdeva said.

The NIA is represented by senior advocate Dayan Krishnan and advocate Narender Mann, while the ministry of home affairs has assigned solicitor general Tushar Mehta and additional solicitor general SV Raju to lead the prosecution.

Headley, who conducted reconnaissance of Mumbai targets during multiple visits to India, is currently serving a 35-year jail term in the United States. The NIA said further investigation in the case is continuing.