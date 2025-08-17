‘Additional India tariff may be put in abeyance’: Ex-diplomat signals hope after Trump-Putin talks

Former diplomat Veena Sikri has expressed optimism that the additional tariffs threatened by the United States on India may not materialise, following what she described as a positive outcome from the recent meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska. US President Donald Trump shakes hand with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as they meet to negotiate for an end to the war in Ukraine, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, U.S., August 15, 2025.(REUTERS)

In an interview to news agency ANI, Sikri suggested that Trump may have raised the issue of tariffs on Russia’s oil sales to India, China, and the European Union during his discussions with Russian counterpart.

“From President Trump's side, I think there is some kind of discussion on this, definitely with President Putin, and it seems that an understanding has been reached that tariffs on Russia's oil sales to China, India, and even the EU do not need to be imposed.” Sikri said.

“There might even be a possibility of trade between Russia and America. So, there is talk of that... President Putin talked about it, saying, 'Oh yes, we have good trade with the USA.' I think this issue of the additional tariff may not come up; maybe it will be put in abeyance for a while,” she added.

Before and after Alaska meet

Recalling the outlook for India tariffs before the Alaska summit, she said situation appeared bleak due to the prospect of steep duties. Sikri said, “One of Trump's senior ministers, Mr Bessant, had even said that, if the meeting doesn't go well, then we may further increase the tariffs on India.”

Sikri was referring to remarks by US treasury secretary Scott Bessent. He told Bloomberg TV, “It’s put up or shut up time… We put secondary tariffs on the Indians for buying Russian oil. And I could see if things don’t go well, then sanctions or secondary tariffs could go up.”

However, the former diplomat went on to say, "After the meeting, there are indications that, even the journalists have been asking President Trump, what about China? They're buying so much oil from Russia. So why aren't you telling them, putting tariffs on them? So President Trump replied that he's going to wait for a few weeks, and maybe it may not be necessary to put tariffs," she said.

President Trump, who met Putin in Alaska on Saturday, said the talks "went really well." He also held follow-up discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, several European leaders, and the NATO Secretary General.

The summit followed Donald Trump’s announcement of a 50 per cent tariff on India, including a 25 per cent additional duty linked to its purchase of Russian oil.