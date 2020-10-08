e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Address ‘core issues’ in Kulbhushan Jadhav case, India tells Pakistan

Address ‘core issues’ in Kulbhushan Jadhav case, India tells Pakistan

Earlier this week, India missed a second deadline set by the Islamabad high court to appoint a lawyer to Jadhav for filing the appeal. Islamabad has said he can be represented only by Pakistani lawyers whereas New Delhi has insisted on appointing an Indian lawyer or a Queen’s Counsel.

india Updated: Oct 08, 2020 21:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
KUlbhushan Jadhav was arrested in 2016 in Balochistan on charges of espionage, and sentenced to death by a military court the following year. India has rubbished the charges levelled against Jadhav and said he was kidnapped by Pakistani operatives from the Iranian port of Chabahar. (File Photo)
KUlbhushan Jadhav was arrested in 2016 in Balochistan on charges of espionage, and sentenced to death by a military court the following year. India has rubbished the charges levelled against Jadhav and said he was kidnapped by Pakistani operatives from the Iranian port of Chabahar. (File Photo)
         

India on Thursday called on Pakistan to address “core issues” that will allow former naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav to effectively challenge the death sentence given to him by a military court for alleged involvement in spying.

Earlier this week, India missed a second deadline set by the Islamabad high court to appoint a lawyer to Jadhav for filing the appeal. Islamabad has said he can be represented only by Pakistani lawyers whereas New Delhi has insisted on appointing an Indian lawyer or a Queen’s Counsel.

“We have said on a number of occasions that Pakistan has failed to respond on core issues pertaining to this case, and the core issues are provision of all documents related to the case and providing unimpeded, unconditional and unhindered consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava told a weekly news briefing.

“These core issues need to be addressed if we have to have an effective review and reconsideration as ordered by the International Court of Justice (ICJ). I think Pakistan must show its intention to deliver on these core issues,” he said.

Pakistani legal experts believe the Islamabad high court will now name legal representatives to represent Jadhav for mounting the appeal against his death sentence.

A three-judge bench of the Islamabad high court that took up Jadhav’s case on Tuesday said it was “important to proceed with abundant caution” in view of the importance of the case, “particularly when the right to life and right to free trial” of Jadhav are involved.

After asking Pakistan’s attorney general to explain the scope of the obligation of “providing effective review and reconsideration” in line with the ICJ’s order staying Jadhav’s death sentence, the bench adjourned the case till November 9.

Jadhav was arrested on March 3, 2016 in Balochistan on charges of espionage, and sentenced to death by a military court the following year. India has rubbished the charges levelled against Jadhav and said he was kidnapped by Pakistani operatives from the Iranian port of Chabahar, where he was running a business.

tags
top news
Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away days after surgery
Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away days after surgery
‘Saddened beyond words’: PM Modi on Ram Vilas Paswan’s demise
‘Saddened beyond words’: PM Modi on Ram Vilas Paswan’s demise
‘Firebrand socialist leader in his youth’: President Kovind remembers Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan
‘Firebrand socialist leader in his youth’: President Kovind remembers Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan
SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020: Rahul falls, leaves KXIP struggling
SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020: Rahul falls, leaves KXIP struggling
Address ‘core issues’ in Kulbhushan Jadhav case, India tells Pakistan
Address ‘core issues’ in Kulbhushan Jadhav case, India tells Pakistan
‘Covid-19 has made India realise need for a strong healthcare system’: Vardhan
‘Covid-19 has made India realise need for a strong healthcare system’: Vardhan
2 TV channel owners arrested for ratings fraud, Republic TV on radar: Cops
2 TV channel owners arrested for ratings fraud, Republic TV on radar: Cops
Watch: The fly that set Twitter abuzz during VP debate between Pence & Harris
Watch: The fly that set Twitter abuzz during VP debate between Pence & Harris
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyHappy birthday Gauri KhanIAF day 2020SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In