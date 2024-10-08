Kaithal Election Result: INC's Aditya Surjewala leads by over 9,000 votes, BJP veteran Leela Ram trails

Kaithal, Haryana Election Result 2024: Aditya Surjewala, the 25-year-old son of Congress Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala, is leading the Kaithal seat in Haryana by 9,898 votes. Congress candidate Aditya Surjewala addressing a gathering in Kaithal during his poll campaign.(HT Photo)

According to the data available on the Election Commission of India (ECI) website, Surjewala, the youngest candidate in the Haryana Assembly elections 2024, has secured 47,778 votes so far, while his closest opponent, veteran BJP leader Leela Ram, 63, has got 37,880.

In the 2019 elections, Leera Ram defeated Randeep Surjewala by just 1,246 votes.

Also Read: Haryana election results 2024 LIVE updates

Aditya Surjewala, a recent graduate from the University of British Columbia, is following the footsteps of his late grandfather, Shamsher Singh Surjewala, and father Randeep, both of whom were associated with the Congress for several years.

Undeterred by his rival's taunts of "super foreigner", Aditya campaigned with his father's guidance, highlighting the Congress leadership's images on his posters. He vows to focus on development, employment, and road infrastructure in Kaithal, which he claims has been neglected under the BJP dispensation.

Check HT's coverage of Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir election results here

Inspired by Rahul Gandhi's leadership, Aditya Surjewala says he's receiving love and blessings from Kaithal's people, who are "family" to him. With the slogan "Kaam He Pehchan" (Work is Recognition), the father-son duo actively campaigns, reminding voters of the development during Randeep's tenure.

Aditya's debut in politics could reshape the future of Kaithal and his family’s standing in Haryana’s political landscape.

Haryana elections: Kaithal assembly consituency

Kaithal is one of the 90 assembly constituencies in Haryana that voted on October 5. Earlier a part of Karnal, the district now falls under Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat.

Another geographically crucial constituency, Kaithal's border touches Punjab's Patiala and the districts of Kurukshetra, Jind, and Karnal in Haryana. Kaithal hosts several prominent religious sites like Hanuman Vatika, Vriddh Kedara, and 48 Kos Parikrama of Kurukshetra.

As per the census conducted in 2011, Kaithal's total population is 144,915, which comprises 76,794 males and 68,121 females. The male literacy rate in the constituency stands at 75.3% while the female literacy rate is 63.3%.

The seat was won by Aditya's grandfather Shamsher Singh Surjewala in 2005. Before that, he was a four-time MLA from the Narwana seat and one-time MP. Randeep Surjewala, also had success in Kaithal, winning the seat in 2009 and 2014. However, his electoral fortunes took a downturn thereafter, losing the Kaithal Assembly seat in 2019 and then the 2020 Assembly bypoll from Jind.

Also read: J&K election result 2024 live updates

His opponent, Leela Ram, won the Kaithal assembly seat on an Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) ticket in 2000. He moved to the BJP in 2014.

In the 2019 Haryana assembly elections, he defeated two-time MLA Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Voting on the seat, along with 89 other Haryana assembly constituencies was held on October 5. Results will be declared on October 8.