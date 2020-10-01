e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 01, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Adityanath govt permits Durga puja under strict Covid-19 protocol

Adityanath govt permits Durga puja under strict Covid-19 protocol

The Uttar Pradesh government’s announcement of ‘Reopen’ guidelines ended the uncertainty about Durga puja.

india Updated: Oct 01, 2020 18:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Durga Puja in Uttar Pradesh will be held under strict Covid-19 protocol.
Durga Puja in Uttar Pradesh will be held under strict Covid-19 protocol.(HT FILE PHOTO)
         

Durga puja organisers in the Uttar Pradesh capital heaved a sigh of relief as the state government has finally allowed Durga puja with idols even in parks and other places strictly adhering to Covid-19 guidelines.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday announced the ‘Re-open’ guidelines, paving the way for public celebration of Durga Puja, Ramleela, larger political activities including those for the UP Assembly bypolls on seven seats, or larger marriage gatherings.

“We are happy about the state government decision in allowing Durga puja. The uncertainty has finally ended. We will go for smaller size idols and shall follow all the guidelines,” said Arun Banerjee, president of the Bengali Club.

“We are the oldest organisation in the city celebrating Durga puja for more than 100 years now. It was difficult to discontinue a century-old tradition. This Durga puja let’s pray to God to kill the demon virus which has claimed several lives in the country,” he said.

Rabindra Palli puja committee president Mihir Banerjee said, “This is a welcome decision. This is our 37th year. We are going for Kalash puja or will go for small size Durga idols. No distribution of ‘bhog’ (Prasad) will be conducted and will organise ‘pushpanjali’ in small batches.”

Tirtho Sengupta of RDSO Durga puja committee said, “We are happy with the decision. A meeting has been called on Friday evening to discuss the arrangements. We will place an order for small-sized idols.”

An elated Manoj Bhadra, president of Bondhu Mahal said, “During the pandemic along with celebrating Durga Puja, we will have to look into the health of devotees visiting the pandals.”

“We have decided to strictly follow the Covid-19 guidelines in our Puja pandal,” he said. Bhadra said, “Though we are getting a very short time to prepare for the puja, our members will work to make it a grand event with curtailed programmes.”

He said, “We have ordered for a small Durga protima and our ‘purohit’ and ‘dhaki’ have confirmed their participation.”

Ramakrishna Math, which has been organising ‘Durga Puja’ for nearly 40 years now, is going ahead with the rituals. “We will follow all Covid guidelines, including social distancing and limited gathering,” said Swami Muktinathananda, president of the math.

tags
top news
Nawaz Sharif talks of ‘missile reverse-engineering’ to tout military ties
Nawaz Sharif talks of ‘missile reverse-engineering’ to tout military ties
Rahul Gandhi detained on way to Hathras; says pushed, hit with lathi by cops
Rahul Gandhi detained on way to Hathras; says pushed, hit with lathi by cops
KXIP vs MI Live: KXIP elect to bowl, one change for Punjab
KXIP vs MI Live: KXIP elect to bowl, one change for Punjab
China’s resurrection of 1959 LAC claim may be first step. India preps for fallout
China’s resurrection of 1959 LAC claim may be first step. India preps for fallout
Govt may declare Hathras village a Covid containment zone, says district magistrate
Govt may declare Hathras village a Covid containment zone, says district magistrate
Hearing on appointment of defence council for Kulbhushan Jadhav on Oct 6
Hearing on appointment of defence council for Kulbhushan Jadhav on Oct 6
International flights: New destinations, rules, relaxations in October
International flights: New destinations, rules, relaxations in October
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesKXIP vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In