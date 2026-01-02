Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday reviewed preparations for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Day celebrations, and directed that the main state-level event be held at Rashtriya Prerna Sthal in Lucknow. Adityanath reviews preparations for Uttar Pradesh Day celebrations

The Uttar Pradesh Day celebrations are scheduled from January 24 to 26.

According to an official statement, Adityanath said celebrations should also be organised at Noida Shilpgram in Gautam Buddh Nagar, in all districts of the state, in other states and in countries with a significant Uttar Pradesh diaspora.

He directed that cultural programmes and theatrical presentations linked to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Dharti Aba Bhagwan Birsa Munda, Vande Mataram and Anand Math be included.

The chief minister said Youth Day , Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti , Uttar Pradesh Day , National Tourism Day/Voters’ Awareness Day and Republic Day should be celebrated in a grand manner.

Competitions in singing, instrumental music, dance and theatre will be organised at block, municipal and district levels, with winners performing at divisional and state-level events.

The programme would also include felicitation of Uttar Pradesh Gaurav Samman awardees, One District One Product beneficiaries, Vishwakarma Shram Samman recipients, Mati Kala Board entrepreneurs, sportspersons, progressive farmers, doctors, scientists and outstanding women.

He stressed providing opportunities to local artists, poets and cultural practitioners and called for the involvement of institutions such as Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya, Sangeet Natak Akademi and Lalit Kala Akademi.

Referring to migrants from Uttar Pradesh in Delhi and Maharashtra, Adityanath directed that the event be celebrated prominently in these states and notable contributors from the diaspora be honoured.

He also said ODOP items, GI-tagged products and “One District, One Cuisine” should be showcased during the celebrations, along with departmental achievements and government schemes.

The chief minister also reviewed preparations for the Magh Mela in Prayagraj beginning January 3 and issued directions regarding security, cleanliness, health services, parking, toilets and CCTV surveillance.

