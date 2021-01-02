e-paper
Admiral Rajat Datta takes over as India's top military doctor

Admiral Rajat Datta takes over as India’s top military doctor

An alumnus of the Armed Forces Medical College, Pune, Vice Admiral Rajat Datta was commissioned into the Army Medical Corps in December 1982.

india Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 00:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Vice Admiral Rajat Datta.
Vice Admiral Rajat Datta.(MoD)
         

Surgeon Vice Admiral Rajat Datta on Friday took over as the director general of the Armed Forces Medical Services, the defence ministry said in a statement. Admiral Datta was heading the navy’s medical wing before taking over as India’s senior-most military doctor. His previous appointments include heading the premier Army Research and Referral Hospital.

An alumnus of the Armed Forces Medical College, Pune, he was commissioned into the Army Medical Corps in December 1982. Military doctors rotate between the three services and hold the rank of the service they are assigned to.

Admiral Datta, a cardiologist, was appointed Honorary Surgeon to the President of India last year. He is a Fellow of the Society of Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions, United States, the statement said.

