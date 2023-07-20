Affordability key driver of food insecurity in India

Even though India did not experience a post-pandemic spike in food prices compared to the rest of the world, affordability of a healthy diet remains the key challenge in ensuring food security, according to the UN’s Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) report on “The State of Food Security and Nutrition” released last week. To be sure, India is not the only place of concern vis-à-vis food security, as the report paints a bleak view of access to quality food worldwide: global hunger remains far above pre-pandemic levels, with between 690 and 783 million people estimated to have faced hunger in 2022. Even those who may be able to eat are not alright, almost 2.5 billion people had no access to nutritious, safe, and sufficient food, the document adds. To be sure, India is not the only place of concern vis-à-vis food security, as the report paints a bleak view of access to quality food worldwide