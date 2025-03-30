AFSPA extended to entire Manipur, except 13 police station areas: MHA

The Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) has been extended to the entire state of Manipur, except for 13 police station areas, according to a statement by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)on Sunday. Security personnel during a search operation and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts, in Manipur.(PTI File )

AFSPA has been extended to Tirap, Changlang, and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh and three police station areas in the state for 6 months, the ministry added.



Manipur was put under the President's rule and the assembly under suspended animation on the evening of February 13, days after chief minister N Biren Singh resigned from his post, leading to political uncertainty in the state.

Singh, who was heading the BJP-led government in Manipur since 2017, resigned as chief minister after nearly 21 months of ethnic violence that has claimed over 250 lives so far since May 2023.

AFSPA has been in effect in Manipur since the early 1980s. It grants special powers to the forces to maintain public order in “disturbed areas”. It has faced much scrutiny for granting sweeping powers to the forces.



Security forces conduct search operations, recover several arms and ammunition

The security forces conducted search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts in Manipur on Saturday, ANI reported.

The security forces also recovered several arms and ammunitions.

“During the operation, the following items were recovered. One country made Rifle, One Bolt Action Rifle, One .22 Pistol, One country made Mortar (Pompi-6 ft.), One country made Mortar (Pompi-5 ft.), One country made Mortar (Pompi-4 ft.), One local made Hand Grenade, One Helmet, One Wireless Set, One Wireless Set Charger, One HE Bomb, Ten nos. of 5.56 mm live round, Twelve nos. of 7.62x39 mm empty case, Four nos. of 7.62x45 mm empty case and 500 gm of Gun Powder from Thangjing hill forest under Churachandpur Police Station, Churachandpur District,” a statement by the Imphal Police read.

