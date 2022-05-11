Afspa may soon be lifted from entire Assam: Shah

The Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) will soon be revoked from entire Assam, Union home minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday, adding that improved law and order and peace accords with militant outfits in the last six years have already led to the law’s partial withdrawal in the state.

The minister also lauded the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in Assam for ensuring peace and development in the state besides achieving several milestones.

“Prior to BJP governments, Assam used to witness terrorism, strikes, bomb blasts and deaths. In the past six years, first under Sarbananda Sonowal and now with Himanta Biswa Sarma at helm, those incidents have been replaced with peace, development, health and education,” Shah said while addressing a public meeting in Guwahati on the completion of one year of the state government.

Shah also addressed a gathering after presenting the President’s Colour, a special flag, to the Assam Police. It is the highest honour to be given to any military or police unit in recognition of exceptional service rendered to the nation, both in peace and war.

Shah remarked that AFSPA, which was in operation across Assam since 1990, has been removed from nearly 60% area of the state due to the improved law and order situation. AFSPA accords special powers to armed forces, authorising security personnel to open fire, arrest people without warrants, enter and search without warrant — all while having immunity from being prosecuted.

“The AFSPA has been revoked from 23 districts, and partially from one district. I am confident that it will be completely withdrawn from the entire state soon,” Shah said.

The minister said accords were signed with all four factions of the National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB) and militant outfits in Karbi Anglong.

“Due to the peace agreements signed with Bodo and Karbi terror outfits, over 9,000 ultras have laid down arms and joined the mainstream. They have helped in making Assam almost terrorism-free,” Shah said.

He also praised the state government for its effort to bring down illegal immigration from Bangladesh. “…While we don’t get any support in West Bengal, the Assam government stands like a rock against illegal immigration.”

Shah also listed the accomplishments of the Assam police, who, he said, had a glorious history.

“The Assam Police has a glorious history and has successfully tackled insurgency, border issues, smuggling of arms, drugs and cattle, rhino poaching and social issues like witchcraft to emerge as one of the foremost police forces of the country.”

The flag is engraved with Assam’s map with 36 stars representing the districts of the state, a one-horned rhino and the insignia of Assam Police with the motto ‘Janahitjanaswarthe’ (for people’s welfare and interest).

Shah also said that the BJP government in the state has embarked on the path of modernisation of the police force. “It (Assam Police) rightly deserves to be honoured with the President’s Colour and I, as the home minister, am very proud of the force.”

Shah said in the past one year, the state government has fulfilled many of the promises made by the BJP in its poll manifesto. The party had promised 200,000 government jobs, and 23,000 people have been given jobs in the past 12 months, he said, adding that cow smuggling through Assam has almost stopped.

“Land of ‘satras’ (Vaishnavite monasteries), which were under encroachment have been freed. The state government deserves the biggest congratulation for management of Covid-19. First in the way cases were dealt with and patients provided with all facilities before vaccination started and later ensuring everyone gets vaccinated in all parts of the state,” Shah said.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was accompanying Shah, highlighted the achievements of the state government in the past year and committed to work together with coalition partners — Asom Gana Parishad and United Peoples Party Liberal — to turn Assam into one of the top five states in India.

“I would like to inform that our flagship scheme, Orunodoi, which now covers 2 million women across Assam, will soon include 600,000 more beneficiaries and the monthly sum of ₹1,000 given to these women will be increased to ₹1,250 from August 15,” he said.

