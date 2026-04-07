After 16 years on the run, Pakistani terrorist Abu Hureira held as J&K police bust Lashkar network

The Jammu and Kashmir Police busted a major interstate terror network, arresting five people, including a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative who had entered India 16 years ago, officials said on Tuesday. The officials said that more such arrests might be carried out. (PTI)

The Pakistani terrorist, identified as Abdullah alias Abu Hureira, had been on the run and had managed to set up bases outside the union territory, news agency PTI cited officials as saying.

Among those arrested was another Pakistani terrorist, Usman alias Khubaib.

The probe for unearthing the massive terror network involved investigators carrying out searches in 19 locations, in Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and Haryana. Officials said apart from the two arrested terrorists, three Srinagar residents were also held, according to PTI.

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They have been identified as Mohammad Naqeeb Bhat, Adil Rashid Bhat and Ghulam Mohammad Mir alias Mama. They were held for allegedly providing logistical support, like shelter and food, to the terrorists.

The two Pakistani terrorists who have been arrested were categorised ‘A’, and were involved in creating the LeT network in Jammu and Kashmir as well as other states through forged documents and identity.

They also handled and commanded about 40 foreign terrorists, most of whom have been killed by security forces, PTI reported.

What is known about the LeT network uncovered? The officials called the network “deep-rooted”, and said it was providing hideouts and financial support to LeT terrorists, PTI reported. Officials further said that the probe had also revealed the funding and financial pattern of LeT. Jammu and Kashmir director general of police Nalin Prabhat was personally overseeing the operations, the officials told PTI.

According to officials, incriminating material, including AK-47 rifles, one AK-Krinkov rifle, pistols, hand grenades, electronic equipment and gadgets, were seized from several hideouts connected to the terror network in Srinagar and other cities.

In addition to this, forged documents and addresses located in other states were recovered from Abdullah and Usman, suggesting the use of false identities and potential channels outside Jammu and Kashmir.

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They said that more such arrests might be carried out, with the probe now looking into any additional associates, financiers, facilitators, safe houses and inter-state linkages.

How was the terror network identified? The elaborate terror network began to fall apart when the first of the three Srinagar residents — Naqeeb Bhat — was apprehended on March 31. Bhat had in his possession a pistol and other incriminating material.

During questioning, he allegedly revealed that he was part of the LeT and had procured the arms and ammunition from another associate, Adil Rashid. Officials said that Bhat had also provided support to foreign terrorists, PTI reported.

Through Bhat, police arrested Mir and Rashid Bhat, both active associates in Srinagar.

Police said that the probe also indicates that a foreign terrorist had, on the basis of forged documents and identity, managed to travel outside the country with the help of the Lashkar-e-Taiba network in other states.

(With PTI inputs)