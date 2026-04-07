UP ATS busts terror module: ‘Pak handlers promised hefty rewards, female operative for next phase of attacks’

A suspected terror cell operating on Pakistani handlers’ instructions allegedly dangled “major rewards” and promised the introduction of a mysterious female operative to escalate attacks across northern India, investigators have revealed. Representational image (File photo)

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad’s (UP ATS) interrogation of Saqib alias “Devil”, the prime accused among four arrested on Friday, has exposed a two-phase operational plan linking Lucknow, Delhi-NCR, and escape routes to Maharashtra or Hyderabad.

Pakistan-based handler Abu Bakar allegedly assured Saqib of a substantial monetary reward plus operational support if the planned sabotage in Lucknow succeeded, according to officials familiar with the probe. The promise emerged during custodial interrogation that began Sunday, supported by forensic analysis of digital devices seized from the four suspects.

“The possibility of a female commander or woman operative being used as part of the next communication layer is being examined very seriously. We are trying to establish whether this refers to a real individual, a code identity, or an online handler profile,” a senior ATS officer said on condition of anonymity.

The structure reveals a compartmentalised sleeper-cell operation where different handlers managed separate stages: reconnaissance, execution, and post-operation logistics. After the Lucknow operation, Saqib was allegedly instructed to flee to Maharashtra or Hyderabad where shelter assistance was reportedly promised.

Sources said investigators are examining whether earlier “trial operations”, including suspected small-scale arson incidents, were designed to demonstrate capability to handlers across the border.

The ATS is sifting through call records, encrypted chats, deleted files, and foreign contact numbers from seized phones to determine if second-phase preparations had begun.

The broader investigation covers alleged plans involving railway sabotage, commercial arson, and surveillance of high-value targets across Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR.