After 2 fresh coronavirus cases, Union minister says ‘fully prepared, no need to panic’

india

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 19:26 IST

India is fully prepared to deal with the coronavirus threat and there was no need to panic, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said on Monday after two new cases of the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 were reported from the country.

The health minister said at a press conference that the two positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Delhi and Telangana.

“Both the patients had self-reported after they developed symptoms. They tested positive. They are stable and being closely monitored,” he said.

The person in Delhi went to the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital after coming back from Italy and the one in Telangana initially went to a private hospital after he landed in India from Dubai, he said.

The person was then referred to a government hospital in the state, he added.

Here are the highlights from his press conference:

* We advise Indians to avoid non-essential travel to China, Iran, Korea, Singapore, and Italy.

* The Union health minister said travel restrictions may be extended to on more countries in case of adverse developments.

* Under the travel advisory, existing visas including e-visas will remain suspended for China and Iran.

* Screening of passengers being conducted at 21 airports, 12 major seaports, and 65 minor seaports. 557,431 passengers have been screened so far at airports and 12,431 passengers have been screened on minor and major seaports

* As many as 25,738 people are under community surveillance across the country, Vardhan said

* Thirty-seven people across the country are currently hospitalised after showing symptoms of coronavirus.

* Vardhan said that so far 3217 samples have been tested out of which five tested positive for COVID-19 while reports of 23 are awaited.

* Screening is also being done on the border with Nepal—in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, West Bengal and Sikkim—and 10,24,922 people have been screened so far.

* The government of India is in touch with authorities in Iran and Italy to evacuate Indian citizens.

* India is already prepared in advance and closely monitoring other countries. India is also discussing if it has to revise any of the decisions, amplify it or focus in any particular direction.