Fri, Aug 15, 2025
New Delhi oC

'After 20 years, an unknown CM…': Himanta warns of demographic change on Independence Day

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Aug 15, 2025 10:15 pm IST

Himanta appealed to indigenous people to pledge to fight for survival and said that his government would clear every piece of land from unauthorised occupancy.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma warned on Friday that "a CM from unknown people" will hoist the national flag in Assam in 20 years if the Assamese people remain silent, PTI reported.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inspects a Guard of Honour during the 79th Independence Day celebration, in Guwahati, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025.(PTI)
Sarma, who was hoisting the national tri-colour in Guwahati on Independence Day, did not clarify who the “unknown people” are.

However, according to PTI, he used the expression several times in his speech in an apparent reference to Bengali-speaking Muslims.

“If we do not act now, in just a few years, Assam's demography will change in such a way that even the chief minister will be from the community of infiltrators,” he later wrote in a post on his X handle.

Sarma also appealed to indigenous people to pledge to fight for survival and said that his government would clear every piece of land from unauthorised occupancy.

"Like love jihad, now a section is trying to threaten Assamese identity by indulging in land jihad. Through a series of evictions, we have given the message that our government will never compromise," he added.

Sarma added that "unknown" people's aggression changed the demography of lower and central Assam, and then they eyed upper and north Assam.

"To stop them, we have declared war on their aggression. I promise that we will evict the unknown people from every piece of grazing land, tribal belt and government land," he said, according to PTI.

“These unknown people are advancing to capture political power now, after almost capturing economic power. They have captured every sphere of the construction sector. We cannot remain silent,” he added.

