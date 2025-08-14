Assam launches scheme for indigenous people in ‘vulnerable areas’ to get arms licence

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in Assam on Thursday launched a digital portal to allow indigenous people of the state, residing in ‘vulnerable or remote areas’, to apply for and secure arms licences easily for self-defence. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (ANI)

“The new move will allow indigenous and permanent residents of the state residing in vulnerable, remote and border areas, who face insecurity to their lives due to various threats, to apply and get arms licence online without visiting government offices,” chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated while launching the scheme in Guwahati.

The state cabinet had approved the initiative on May 28.

While earlier it was stated that the scheme would be applicable in Muslim majority districts and those sharing the border with Bangladesh, the CM on Thursday said it is a “religious-neutral objective” to help indigenous residents, original inhabitants and people residing in India continuously for at least three generations.

He added that the move would allow vulnerable residents to act as first responders in case of threats, within the limits of legal provisions, before police and security personnel can reach those remote and border locations. Sarma clarified that while the government will provide the licence, it would not play a role in applicants securing the arms and ammunition.

“For example, an area has a history of tension and clashes between two communities, one of which comprises around 90-95 percent of the population and another which is just 5-10 percent. If the majority community attacks the minority one, having arms will allow the smaller population to secure themselves before police teams reach from the nearby police station or district headquarters,” the CM said.

Sarma said that there would be thorough scrutiny of the applicants before the police and district officials approve the licences and only those who qualify all the set parameters will get them.

“This is not a move to create sensationalism. But it is a routine exercise of government power under constitutional and legal provisions. Earlier licences were given to vulnerable persons, now we are giving them to people residing in vulnerable areas,” he said.

Sarma stated that certain indigenous communities residing in some places have started feeling threatened due to the rapid rise in population of “people from other faiths” over decades and reducing the original inhabitants to a minority.

Officials informed that applicants to the scheme will have to be above 21 years of age, have proof of being an indigenous or original inhabitant of the state, permanent resident of a vulnerable location, have no criminal record, be mentally and physically sound and give an undertaking to get arms training and use their weapons responsibly.

Applications can be submitted in the Sewa Setu website of the state government and once approved, the licence will be valid for a period of five years, they added.