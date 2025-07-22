After 20 years and 4 kids, UP woman moves in with lover with husband's written consent

In Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar, a married woman, who is also the mother of four children, officially moved in with her lover, surprisingly with her husband's full, written consent. Janki got close to a 24-year-old daily-wage labourer, Sonu Prajapati, who belonged to another village. (Representational Image - Pixabay)

The incident occurred in Parsa Murta village, where Janki Devi (40) chose to leave her husband to live with her lover, nearly 20 years after getting married and raising four children, according to PTI news agency.

What exactly happened?

Janki's 47-year-old husband, Ram Charan, who had been working as a tile layer in Mumbai to earn a living for the family, was not around.

While in his absence, Janki got close to a 24-year-old daily-wage labourer, Sonu Prajapati, who belonged to another village. The friendship eventually became romantic, and they got married in a court marriage about a year ago and started living together, an official added.

Also Read | Delhi's deadly love affair: Woman, brother-in-law drug and electrocute husband

Janki stayed with Sonu for six or seven months before she came back to Ram Charan's house, apologised, and started living with him again.

Janki again left to stay with Sonu after a few months.

Thereafter, Ram Charan lodged a complaint with the Bhawaniganj police station, stating that Sonu had enticed his wife away, said the official.

Also Read | Not Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi or Goa, a tiny TN town has most affairs in India

But on July 20, he not only withdrew the police complaint made against his wife's lover but also gave a written statement at Bhawaniganj police station that he does not want to continue with Janki anymore and gives his consent to her relationship.

"Sonu decided that the children will remain with me, and she will stay with him. I did not protest because I feared something would happen to me, or she would hurt me. Earlier, too, she had gone away and come back seeking forgiveness, so I accepted her back. But now, even if she comes back, I will not stay with her," Ram Charan's letter said.

Janki and Ram Charan have four children — two boys and two girls — the oldest being 18 and the youngest 8.