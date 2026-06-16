After slapgate in Jaipur, Cockroach Janta Party to protest in Nagpur today

Dipke announced the protest on his social media handle following Jaipur's rally. “Next stop Nagpur! See you all tomorrow at 4 PM,” Dipke wrote.

Undeterred by a few miscreants who slapped party founder Abhijeet Dipke multiple times on Monday as he was on the way to the protest site, he said CJP would continue its fight for education and the resignation of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for recent systemic lapses.

The Cockroach Janta Party has planned a protest at the Constitution Square in Maharashtra's Nagpur at 4 pm on Tuesday despite the brief disruption to their movement during the June 15 rally in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Dipke urged aggrieved students and residents of Nagpur to join the movement and collectively demand Pradhan's resignation.

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Nagpur tightens security Following the assault on Dipke in Jaipur, multiple CJP members called for stricter security measures and cited police lapses as reasons for the incident. In light of these remarks, city law enforcement has taken considerable steps to ensure the right to protest is implemented peacefully without and untoward incident.

Elaborate arrangements have been made at Samvidhan Chowk ahead of the protest which is expected to receive more than 2,000 youth from the main city and several districts of Vidarbha. Dipke was scheduled to arrive in the city earlier in the day followed by addressing a press conference at 12 noon, news agency PTI reported.

Security including four DCPs, three ACPs, 18 police inspectors, 45 APIs, and sub-inspectors, 470 male, and 170 female police personnel has been deployed around the area along with two Riot Control Platoons (RCPs) units kept on standby for precautionary measures.

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"We have made comprehensive arrangements to ensure that the protest is conducted peacefully. Adequate police personnel will be deployed at Samvidhan Chowk and other sensitive locations to maintain law and order," a senior officer told PTI.

“Everyone has the right to protest peacefully. However, any attempt to violate the law, create unrest, or disturb public peace will not be tolerated. Strict action will be taken against anyone found breaking the law.”

Traffic diversions have been introduced on several important roads including Samvidhan Chowk, Variety Chowk, Zero Mile, and Sitabuldi. Additionally, motorists have been advised to use alternate routes in favour of police cooperation.