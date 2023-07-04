After Anil Ambani, wife Tina Ambani appears before ED in foreign exchange violation case

Reliance ADA Group chairman Anil Ambani's wife Tina Ambani appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Mumbai on Tuesday in connection with an investigation into the alleged contravention of the foreign exchange law. The allegations are reportedly related to the Pandora Papers case. Reliance ADA Group chairman Anil Ambani's wife Tina Ambani.(File)

On Monday, Anil Ambani appeared before the central agency in Mumbai's Ballard Estate area to record his statement in the case registered under various sections of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), news agency PTI reported.

Reports indicated that Tina Ambani was asked to appear before the ED on Monday along with her husband but she sought exemption until later this week. However, the ED issued a fresh summons to Tina Ambani.

The ED is currently probing offshore investments and assets that are allegedly linked to Anil Ambani and his wife for the alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The industrialist had appeared before the ED in 2020 in a money laundering case against Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor and others.

In August last year, the income-tax department issued a notice to Ambani under the anti-black money law for allegedly evading ₹420 crore in taxes on undisclosed funds of more than ₹814 crore held in two Swiss bank accounts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON