After avian flu outbreak, over 20k birds to be culled in Kerala

Published on Oct 28, 2022 12:39 AM IST

With the outbreak of avian influenza being confirmed among ducks in Kerala’s Alappuzha district, authorities on Thursday began operations to cull over 20,000 birds in Vazhuthanam ward in Haripad municipality to check spread of the disease

Medics during an operation to cull over 20,000 birds infected with avian influenza, at Haripad area in Alappuzha district on Thursday. (PTI)
ByPress Trust of India, Alappuzha

The presence of the infection was confirmed after the samples of dead birds were sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal for examination.

From Saturday (October 28 ), all birds located within a km radius of the epicentre of the disease would be culled, district authorities said in a statement.

As many as 20,471 ducks would be killed and eight Rapid Response Teams (RRTs), with 10 members each, are engaged in culling operations as per the directives of veterinarians and adhering to the central norms in this regard, it said.

As the culling procedures progressed under district animal protection officer D S Bindhu, people’s representatives and officials of various departments, including revenue and health, visited the infected area.

Even after the completion of the culling operations, the surveillance of the health and animal welfare departments would continue in Haripad municipality, Pallipad panchayat and nearby areas for a week, it added.

A ban has already been imposed on transportation of birds within one kilometer radius of the disease outbreak.

In the wake of the avian flu, the district collector has banned the consumption and sale of the egg and meat of domestic birds including duck, hen, quail and so on in Haripad Municipality and various nearby panchayats.

Four member “bird squads” have been formed to ensure that the egg and meat of domestic birds are not sold or consumed in these regions.

Authorities asked people to be vigilant in the wake of the outbreak of disease as there are chances of the spread of the infection among humans from birds.

Besides ducks, the infection can also affect hen, quail, goose and other ornamental birds and those who come in close contact with them should be extra cautious and take necessary precautionary measures as prescribed by the health department, they added.

