After Babri Masjid replica in Bengal, a Muslim organisation plans memorial in Hyderabad

Just days after a Babri Masjid-style structure was announced in West Bengal by a suspended TMC MLA, a Muslim organisation in Hyderabad said it plans to build a memorial dedicated to the demolished mosque along with welfare facilities in Greater Hyderabad. Hyderabad Muslim group announces Babri Masjid memorial (Screengrab from X/@ANI)

The announcement came from Tahreek Muslim Shabban president Mushtaq Malik, who addressed a public meeting held on December 6, the 33rd anniversary of the mosque's demolition, reported ANI news agency.

Malik said the anniversary was observed in Hyderabad with a routine public meeting. "At that meeting, we decided that a memorial for the Babri Masjid would be built in Greater Hyderabad, and some welfare institutions would also be built within it. We will soon announce how it will be built and by when,” he said.

The Babri Masjid was demolished by a mob of Hindutva activists as the spot is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Ram where a temple once stood. A Supreme Court decision in 2019 paved the way for the construction of a Ram Mandir, which has since been inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

‘No one should be bothered by Babur’s name’

Responding to political criticism around the name Babur, Mushtaq Malik as saying, the controversy was rooted in propaganda. “No one should be bothered by the name of Babur. There was no evidence that any revenue came from Babur's side to build the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya,” ANI quoted Mushtaq Malik as saying.

Malik also pointed to Mughal-era practices to insist that religious coexistence continued under later rulers.

Calling the debate “political propaganda”, Malik added, “This is done to divide the country. The brotherhood that existed between Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, and Dalits has been shattered by this, and the seeds of hatred have been sown.”

BJP hits out at Bengal MLA over replica

The Hyderabad announcement coincided with suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir laying the foundation stone for a Babri Masjid-style structure in Murshidabad on Saturday, an event that drew sharp criticism from Bengal's main opposition and Centre's ruling BJP.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh accused the West Bengal government of enabling polarisation. He said India would reject any monuments associated with Babur.

“The same Babur who came to India aiming to wipe out the country's culture was condemned by Guru Nanak Sahib as a tyrant... India will never accept any monument or object in his name,” Chugh said.

Kabir, however, defended his move, insisting he was within his rights to build a mosque. He said he was “not doing anything unconstitutional”, adding: “Anyone can build a temple, anyone can build a church; I will build a mosque."

Kabir also said the project has a budget of ₹300 crore and will include a hospital, guesthouse and meeting hall.