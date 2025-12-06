Search
Sat, Dec 06, 2025
New Delhi oC

'Support from Bengal Police': Suspended TMC MLA on Babri Masjid foundation today

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Dec 06, 2025 11:32 am IST

Murshidabad police on ghigh alert, security tightened around the Beldanga site, which Kabir claims will draw “three lakh people”.

Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir on Saturday pressed ahead with his plan to lay the foundation stone of what he has described as a “Babri Masjid-style” mosque in Murshidabad, even as the district remained on high alert.

'Quran reading at noon': Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir on Babri Masjid foundation in Bengal(Screengrab from ANI/X)
'Quran reading at noon': Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir on Babri Masjid foundation in Bengal(Screengrab from ANI/X)

Speaking hours before the event, Kabir told news agency ANI, “All is well. Wait until it's 12 noon; the reading of the Quran will begin then. After that, the foundation stone will be laid. I am receiving all cooperation from the administration. Murshidabad Police and State Police are all supporting me. I thank them.”

Meanwhile, authorities tightened security around the Beldanga site, which Kabir claims will draw “three lakh people”. The area has been converted into a high-security zone with Rapid Action Force (RAF), district police and central forces deployed on both sides of National Highway 12, reported news agency PTI.

The heightened vigil follows the Calcutta high court’s decision on Friday to allow the event to proceed but hold the state government entirely responsible for maintaining law and order.

Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / 'Support from Bengal Police': Suspended TMC MLA on Babri Masjid foundation today
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On