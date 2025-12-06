'Support from Bengal Police': Suspended TMC MLA on Babri Masjid foundation today

Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir on Saturday pressed ahead with his plan to lay the foundation stone of what he has described as a “Babri Masjid-style” mosque in Murshidabad, even as the district remained on high alert. 'Quran reading at noon': Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir on Babri Masjid foundation in Bengal(Screengrab from ANI/X)

Speaking hours before the event, Kabir told news agency ANI, “All is well. Wait until it's 12 noon; the reading of the Quran will begin then. After that, the foundation stone will be laid. I am receiving all cooperation from the administration. Murshidabad Police and State Police are all supporting me. I thank them.”

Meanwhile, authorities tightened security around the Beldanga site, which Kabir claims will draw “three lakh people”. The area has been converted into a high-security zone with Rapid Action Force (RAF), district police and central forces deployed on both sides of National Highway 12, reported news agency PTI.

The heightened vigil follows the Calcutta high court’s decision on Friday to allow the event to proceed but hold the state government entirely responsible for maintaining law and order.