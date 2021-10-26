After being stopped twice, TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee to visit Tripura on Oct 31

All India Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is scheduled to visit Tripura on October 31 in connection with the party’s organizational activities, senior TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said on Tuesday.

During his visit, Banerjee is expected to address a public rally following the Model Code of Conduct after the announcement of the schedule for civic polls to be held in the state.

“Many of our party workers were attacked by BJP cadres in the past two months. Even our activists were attacked during one of our programme at Amarpur in Gomati district. We condemn it. We are confident that people’s mistrust in the BJP will be reflected in the polls,” Kunal Ghosh told the media in Agartala.

Banerjee was supposed to address a public rally in September in Tripura, but he was denied permission twice by the police. A week after permission was denied, the state government imposed restrictions on public meetings and processions of any political party till November 4 apprehending deterioration of law and order in the state.