e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 08, 2019

After being trapped between rocks for over 40 hours, Chandrapur tiger dies

The tiger, apparently from Tadoba tiger reserve, had jumped into Sirna river, near Kunada village, after making a kill and got spinal injuries, according to the forest officials.

india Updated: Nov 07, 2019 17:04 IST
Pradip Maitra
Pradip Maitra
Hindustan Times, Nagpur
Forest officers were unable to rescue the animal on Wednesday, but will resume operations on Thursday morning.
Forest officers were unable to rescue the animal on Wednesday, but will resume operations on Thursday morning.(HT Photo)
         

A tiger, which got trapped between rocks in a river in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district on Wednesday, was found dead this morning, a forest official said. The district is known for coal mining by the Western Coal fields.

The tiger, apparently from Tadoba tiger reserve, had jumped into Sirna river, near Kunada village, after making a kill and got spinal injuries, according to the forest officials. The feline somehow managed to swim the bank of the river and got trapped in the rocks.

The forest department on Wednesday tried to rescue the animal by offering bait in a cage. The tiger tried to pull the cage but in the process injured his teeth.

“We tried our best,” said Nitin Kakodkar, the state wildlife warden and principal chief conservator of forest (Wildlife), Maharashtra. “Efforts to lure the tiger with bait into a cage failed till Wednesday evening. Rescue operations were called off in the evening as it got dark. Some forest personnel were deployed to keep a watch on the tiger’s movements during the night. But, the wild cat was found dead this morning,” he said.

The rescue operation was conducted by a joint rescue team of the wildlife wing, forest department and few non-government organisations tried their best to rescue the two-and-a-half year old tiger, he said.

S V Ramarao, the chief conservator of forests, Chandrapur circle, said a group of coal miners of Western Coalfields Ltd were the first to sight the young tiger trapped in the rocky crevice, around 35 feet below the bridge, early on Wednesday.

“At that time, the tiger was able to move and swim. However, the wild cat slowed down with the passage of time and finally died,” Ramarao said.

Kakodkar pointed out that as the tiger was in water, the foresters were unable to tranquilise and capture it on Wednesday. “Standard operating procedures for rescue of predators prohibit use of tranquilisers while the animal is in water,” he further said.

“We fished out the carcass on Thursday and have sent it for post-mortem and further investigation is on,” Kakodkar added.

Sirna river flows next to the Taboda tiger reserve, which was ranked sixth best big cat habitat in the country by the Wildlife Institute of India study released in July 2019. The reserve is said to have about 50 tigers, as per the 2018 tiger estimation released in July.

tags
top news
‘When AP is burning...’: TDP after Jagan govt spends Rs 15 cr on CM house
‘When AP is burning...’: TDP after Jagan govt spends Rs 15 cr on CM house
Writer Aatish Taseer’s citizenship status revoked for ‘concealing’ information
Writer Aatish Taseer’s citizenship status revoked for ‘concealing’ information
Mayawati withdraws 1995 Lucknow guest house case against Mulayam Singh Yadav
Mayawati withdraws 1995 Lucknow guest house case against Mulayam Singh Yadav
‘Some people will suffer’: SC responds to Kapil Sibal on Kashmir restrictions
‘Some people will suffer’: SC responds to Kapil Sibal on Kashmir restrictions
‘Maps accurate’: India to Nepal amid row over new map
‘Maps accurate’: India to Nepal amid row over new map
4 of Kerala celebrity quintuplets to tie knot on same day; brother will wait
4 of Kerala celebrity quintuplets to tie knot on same day; brother will wait
US to charge $10 for every H-1B registration from December
US to charge $10 for every H-1B registration from December
Kiren Rijiju explains why he deleted tweet backing Delhi police
Kiren Rijiju explains why he deleted tweet backing Delhi police
trending topics
Shiv SenaPM ModiKartarpur corridorIndia vs BangladeshJharkhand Assembly Election 2019T20 World Cup 2020Chinmayanand caseKamal HaasanKareena KapoorWhatsAppNational Cancer Awareness Day

don't miss

latest news

India News