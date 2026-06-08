After Cockroach Party, Ex-SC judge floats 'Ishq Karo Party' to fight poverty, unemployment in India

After the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) hit the headlines over the past few weeks, former Supreme Court judge Justice Markandey Katju has floated a new party. As per Katju, the ‘Ishq Karo Party’, will be a ‘very serious endeavour to deal with the huge problems facing India.’ Justice Markandey Katju (File photo) (X/@mkatju)

Justice Katju even offered Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra to join his new party, with his X feed being filled with his criticism of the CJP, terming its founder as an ‘idiot’ in some posts for demanding Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over lapses in the competitive exams such as the NEET, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Also read: Cockroach Janata Party to hold protest in Pune on June 11 seeking Pradhan's resignation

Justice Katju, in a post on X, said that people may confuse the party as a joke, 'a kind of Valentine's Day for promoting romance between boys and girls.' “But that is a total misconception,” he said, adding that India's problems of poverty, malnutrition among children and unemployment and other similar issues can be eradicated by ‘unity’ among people.

“We must have love ( Ishq ) for all our people, irrespective of caste, religion, race etc. Only then we can wage a mighty people's struggle ( jan sangharsh ) led by modern minded leaders, for the emancipation of our people from their terrible plight,” he wrote. He accused the politicians of seeking power and ‘not genuinely’ caring for the people.

“The aim of the IKP is to combat this evil, and promote unity of our people. We must have love ( Ishq ) for all our people, irrespective of caste, religion, race etc.” he said.