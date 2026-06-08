Meeting every 2 months, next huddle in August, letter to CJI on SIR: Key takeaways from INDIA bloc meet

Twenty five opposition parties met for key INDIA bloc meeting in New Delhi on Monday. The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc meeting was aimed at mending ties amid differences among the constituents and the recent electoral losses of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. Track updates on INDIA bloc meeting Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and others during a press conference after the INDIA bloc meeting. (PTI)

However, DMK and Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) skipped the meeting. The DMK had last week announced its decision to skip the meeting, citing Congress's post-poll alliance with the TVK in Tamil Nadu.

After the meeting concluded, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said the alliance decided on five points, including the decision to write to the Chief Justice of India over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), alleging "vote loot" and electoral malpractice.

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