After complaints of foul smell, Mumbai fire department says no gas leakage

Residents of Chembur, Ghatkopar, Powai and Vikhroli areas had complained of a suspected gas leak on Saturday night. However, Mumbai’s Mumbai’s chief fire officer said there was a smell in Andheri area.

india Updated: Jun 07, 2020 09:48 IST
Hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Mumbai’s chief fire officer PS Rahangdale said there was a smell in Andheri area, according to ANI. (Representational image)
         

The Mumbai Fire Brigade has said no leakage of any gas was found in areas where residents complained about the foul smell to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) late on Saturday, news agency ANI reported on Sunday.

PS Rahangdale, Mumbai’s chief fire officer, however, said there was a smell in Andheri area, according to ANI.

No gas leakage was found at given locations. Further calls were received from Powai and leakage smell was felt in Andheri. Total 17 fire engines were deputed for the search of gas leakage and it was announced to not panic. Hazmat vehicles were ready for an emergency,” Rahangdale was quoted as saying by ANI.

“HPCL (Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited), BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited), MGL (Mahanagar Gas Ltd), RCF (Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers) and the police were informed,” he added.

Rahangade said senior officers are conducting an investigation.

Residents of Chembur, Ghatkopar, Powai and Vikhroli areas had complained of a suspected gas leak on Saturday night.

The civic body had said earlier the situation was under control and that 17 fire appliances are on field equipped with public announcement system after receiving complaints of suspected gas leak from residents from several parts of Mumbai.

“Situation is under control. All necessary resources have been mobilised. Origin of the smell is being investigated. 17 fire appliances are on field equipped with public announcement system and ready for response if required (sic),” BMC tweeted.

It had, in a series of tweets, urged people not to panic or create panic.

“We’ve received a couple of complaints of suspected gas leak, from residents in Chembur, Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli & Powai...Please don’t panic or create panic. 13 fire appliances to monitor situation have been activated as precaution (sic),” BMC tweeted.

“All concerned agencies have been mobilised to check the source of the foul smell being complained of by several residents in the areas of Chembur, Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli & Powai,” it said.

