After Congress notice, Tharoor says he never justified Modi

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 02:49 IST

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday challenged his critics to point out a single statement of his praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the party’s Kerala unit issued him a show-cause notice following protests from state MPs .

In an email to state Congress chief Mullapally Ramachandran, Tharoor said he had been astonished to get an email saying he had “justified” the PM. The Thiruvananthapuram MP said the hysterical reactions were based on distorted reporting of a single tweet he had posted backing remarks made by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and Abhishek Singhvi. However, he stood by his position that Modi should be praised when he says or does the right thing, Tharoor said. Tharoor had last week supported Ramesh’s statement that not recognising Modi’s work and “demonising” him all the time was not going to help.

