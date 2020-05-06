e-paper
After Covid-19 pandemic, world will need new systems: RSS

After Covid-19 pandemic, world will need new systems: RSS

The Sangh, which has steadfastly pushed for indigenisation, also had a message for the government: draft a detailed economic policy that will allow India of attract investments without harming the self-reliance and natural resources.

india Updated: May 06, 2020 17:44 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh joint general secretary Dattatreya Hosable also expressed hope that there will be a detailed inquiry carried out to investigate the origin, reason and impact of the pandemic.
The world should come together to avoid the recurrence of the Covid-19 pandemic and create new systems involving responsible individuals, organisations and countries, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh(RSS) joint general secretary Dattatreya Hosable said on Wednesday.

The senior RSS functionary, in an interaction with foreign media persons through videoconferencing, said the limitations of ideologies of both “global capitalism and global communism” have exposed themselves in dealing with the pandemic.

“The world will have to search for the emergence of a future world order, a new regime. Political ideologies based on politico-economic thoughts which have ruled the world for the last century have failed in today’s world. Unbridled materialism and consumerism will have to be questioned; and I hope humanity will try to free itself from this,” he said.

To a separate question on the message to the Arab leadership on the perception that Indian Muslims are being discriminated against, Hosable said RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has already made it clear that the entire community cannot be made a scapegoat for the acts of a few.

“...Naming the whole community is not in the right spirit. The virus does not discriminate,” he said, adding that a few prominent Muslim leaders wrote to Bhagwat and welcomed his stand on the issue.

The Sangh functionary also expressed hope that there will be a detailed inquiry carried out to investigate the origin, reason and impact of the pandemic.

In response to a question on the US President’s Donald Trump’s statement on the need to investigate the reason and origin of the coronavirus, he said when there is a global crisis of this magnitude, it is for the international community to probe or fix responsibility.

“…In any such conditions, it happens that the entire community through organisations with mandate and infrastructure and standing in the global system will go into that. Virus is virus; whether man-made or not is premature to say. It is in the interest of humanity is it good to probe; it is for better preparation in future,” Hosable said.

The Sangh, which has steadfastly pushed for indigenisation, also had a message for the government: draft a detailed economic policy that will allow India of attract investments without harming the self-reliance and natural resources.

“We will have to be very judicious; new measures will have to be announced so that MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) and agriculture can stand on their own feet; but at the same time any countries cannot close its doors to the others,” he said.

Commenting on Hosable’s statement, political commentator Shirish Kashikar said: “It is clear that all countries have to bring changes; India is the second most populous (country), and will have to be the first and others will follow.”

