After daughter elopes, father organises her funeral in MP

Agitated, the father, Gopal Mandora organised a traditional funeral ceremony at a community centre in the village to mourn the death of her living daughter yesterday.

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh)
The girl, Sharda Mandora, had allegedly eloped on July 25.
The girl, Sharda Mandora, had allegedly eloped on July 25.(ANI Photo)
         

Days after a 19-year-old girl eloped, her father declared her dead and organised a traditional funeral ceremony to mourn the death of her alive daughter in Kuchrod village here on Friday.

Agitated, the father, Gopal Mandora organised a traditional funeral ceremony at a community centre in the village to mourn the death of her living daughter yesterday.

He also published an announcement and invitation for the funeral ceremony of his daughter’s death and distributed it among relatives and villagers.

First Published: Aug 03, 2019 21:53 IST

