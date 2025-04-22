After Delhi HC’s outburst, Ramdev says he will take down ‘sharbat jihad’ videos

NEW DELHI: The Delhi high court on Tuesday sharply criticised yoga guru and entrepreneur Ramdev’s attacks on Hamdard’s popular drink Rooh Afza, saying his remarks were indefensible and had shocked the court’s conscience. Ramdev (@yogrishiramdev)

According to a suit filed by Hamdard Laboratories, Ramdev in a video to promote Patanjali’s products on April 3 claimed that the pharmaceutical and food company was using its money for building masjids and madrasas and referred to the drink as part of a so-called ‘sharbat jihad’.

“It shocks the conscience of the court. It’s indefensible according to me. Please take instructions, otherwise there will be a strong order. I couldn’t believe my ears and eyes when I saw this,” justice Amit Bansal told senior advocate Rajiv Nayyar who appeared for Ramdev.

After the court’s sharp comments, Nayyar assured the high court to immediately take down video, social media posts and advertisements in print and video format related to his “sharbat jihad” comments.

Justice Bansal took note of the assurance and directed Ramdev to file an affidavit undertaking not to issue such statements or advertisement in future. The affidavit is to be filed within five days and will be taken up on May 1, the next date of hearing.

“Let an affidavit be also placed on record by defendant number 2 (Ramdev) stating that he undertakes (he) shall not issue any such statements or advertisement in the future. Let the affidavit be filed within five days,” the order said.

In its suit filed against Patanjali and Baba Ramdev, Hamdard Laboratories complained that Ramdev’s comments amounted to hate speech and had a communal overtone.

Senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and Sandeep Sethi, who appeared for Hamdard, submitted that the comment was attacking the religion of the company owners, and was intended to create communal divide. It was pointed out that Ramdev’s video already had 53 million views.

“This is a case which is shocking, which goes beyond disparagement. This is a case of creating communal divide, akin to hate speech. It will not have protection from the law of defamation. Jihad means war in the name of religion, so you are attacking my religion since Hamdard belongs to people of the Muslim community and they have been in Delhi since 1906,” Rohatgi submitted.

On April 15, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh filed a complaint with the Bhopal police to seek registration of a first information report (FIR) against Ramdev for allegedly spreading religious hatred. Singh alleged the video was designed to stir religious sentiments and boost sales for Patanjali Ayurved products.

On April 18, Ramdev defended his remarks, claiming that he had not named any specific brand or community. “I haven’t taken anybody’s name, but the Rooh Afza people thought the ‘sharbat jihad’ comment was aimed at them… This means they are doing this ‘jihad’,” Ramdev said.