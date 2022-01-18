After Delhi snub, Stalin says Tamil Nadu’s tableau to be part of R-Day celebrations in Chennai

Tamil Nadu’s tableau that was rejected by a Central panel for the Republic Day parade in Delhi this year will now be a part of the state’s celebrations on January 26 in Chennai. The same will also be displayed in other major cities across the state, chief minister MK Stalin said on Tuesday.

Stalin’s statement came hours after Union defence minister Rajnath Singh wrote to him saying that the state’s tableau did not make it to the final list of 12 tableaux selected for the parade at Rajpath in Delhi.

“Tamil Nadu’s tableau designed to celebrate the contributions of those from the state in the freedom struggle has been denied permission to participate in the Republic Day parade in Delhi. To exhibit Tamil Nadu’s contributions to the freedom fight and the state’s patriotism, the tableau will be a part of the state’s Republic Day celebrations. It will also be sent to all major cities in TN for public viewing,” the CM said in a statement.

He said efforts will be made towards holding a photo exhibition, titled “Tamil Nadu in freedom fight”, which was recently displayed in Chennai.

A day ago, Stalin had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his urgent intervention in the exclusion of the tableau that he said would hurt the sentiments of the people of the state. He said the expert committee concerned had not invited the state representatives for the fourth round of discussions after being selected in the first three rounds.

He added that all designs proposed by the state with the theme “Tamil Nadu in Freedom Struggle” had been ignored and rejected by the committee. The tableau was proposed to depict those who fought against the British Raj in the front row and those who fought against the East India Company at the back, the CM had said.

The contribution of Tamil Nadu for 250 years in the country’s freedom struggle is equally important as every other state, Stalin said. He said that the Vellore Mutiny, in 1806, half a decade before the Sepoy Mutiny in 1857 was an important starting point to the country’s resistance against the British.

He also referred to Velu Nachiyar who lived nearly 75 years before Jhansi Rani and fought and won against the British. Besides, he said the tableau would have featured Poolithevan, Veerapandiya Kattabomman, Veeran Sundaralingam, Marudhupandiyar brothers, Dheeran Chinnamalai, VO Chidambaranar and Subramania Bharathi, who were all part of the freedom struggle.