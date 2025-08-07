After 'Dog Babu', ‘Donald Trump’ applies for Bihar residence certificate amid voter list revision, Opposition reacts

A bizarre string of fake applications in Bihar amid electoral roll revision drive continues, with the latest being an online request for a residence certificate in the name of US President Donald Trump. A screengrab of the fake residence certificate application submitted in the name of US President Donald Trump from Bihar’s Samastipur district, now under investigation.(Screengrab from X/@ANI)

The application that was filed from Samastipur comes after similar prank entries in the names of “Dog Babu”, “Dogesh Babu”, and even “Sonalika Tractor”, which carried the photo of a Bhojpuri actor. Authorities have rejected all such applications and lodged FIRs.

In Trump’s case, the application submitted on July 29 claimed he was a resident of Hasanpur village in Mohiuddin Nagar block, with a passport-style photo and even his actual parents’ names — Frederick Christ Trump and Mary Anne MacLeod — listed, reported news agency PTI.

The district administration rejected the application on August 4 and called the act a “diabolical attempt” to disrupt the ongoing SIR drive.

“It appears there is a diabolical attempt to negatively impact the special intensive revision of electoral rolls which is underway as per the instructions of the Election Commission,” the administration said in a statement, as cited by PTI.

The Samastipur district administration confirmed that a case has been registered at the Cyber Police Station for appropriate investigation.

“In view of the seriousness of the offence, a case has been lodged at the Cyber police station, Samastipur, for appropriate investigation and action,” the statement added.

Opposition leaders slam electoral roll revision

The incident has drawn strong reactions from the Opposition. Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala shared a news clip on social media that falsely claimed a certificate had been issued to the Trump application.

“This is the biggest proof that electoral roll revision in Bihar is a fraud, aimed at stealing votes. The Congress and Rahul Gandhi are fighting to thwart this design. Keeping quiet in such a situation is a crime. Let us all raise our voices and become watchdogs of democracy,” Surjewala said.

The administration clarified, saying, “The certificate has never been issued. Somebody has deliberately made such an application and it was rejected during scrutiny. An FIR has also been lodged. The guilty will not be spared,” the response read.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra also criticised the Election Commission, mocking the process, she shared a video on ‘X’.

“An exercise which the Election Commission has put its stamp on, which says it is comprehensive and it is accurate. Why don't you decide for yourself? We have in the district of Samastipur, an online application in the name of Donald Trump,” Moitra said.

She further said the ongoing SIR was “nothing but an exercise in mass disenfranchisement”, claiming 65 lakh voters had been deleted without proper discussion.

“These forms are including mythical or animal photos and clearly made up names and addresses. The Lord Ram application lists Raja Dashrath and Maa Kaushalya as the parents... So this is the state of the SIR application,” Moitra added, referring to similar fake entries found in Khagaria district.

(With PTI inputs)