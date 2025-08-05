Shri Ram, Kawwa Singh, Maina Devi: Bogus residence certificate applicants in Bihar amid SIR

Authorities in Bihar’s Khagaria district have uncovered a spate of fake online applications for residence certificates under absurd and fictitious names, including “Shri Ram”, “Kawwa” (Crow), and “Mata Sita”. The fraudulent submissions were made via the state’s RTPS (Right to Public Services) portal. Fake residence certificate application submitted under the name "Kawwa" (crow), and 'Shri Ram' via Bihar’s RTPS portal. Authorities have rejected such applications and launched investigations.(Representative image)

The controversy comes as opposition parties, including Congress, are protesting the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar ahead of assembly elections. Opposition leaders allege that residence certificates like these are being misused during the voter verification process.

One of the earliest flagged applications was submitted on December 12, 2024, under the name “Kaua.” The form listed “Kaua Singh” as the father and “Maina Devi” as the mother and gave the address as Bhadhas village, Ward No. 4 under Gangaur police station, a Live Hindustan report said. The applicant uploaded an actual image of a crow.

Other applications for residence certificates listed names such as “Mata Sita” and “Shri Ram Ram”, and included fake photos. These, too, were flagged, and FIRs were filed.

According to the Hindi daily, the district administration has requested that the National Informatics Centre (NIC) in Delhi trace the IP addresses used to submit the fake applications. Officials say this will help identify those behind the fraudulent activity.

“Applications have been rejected, and cases have been registered at respective police stations. Police investigations are ongoing,” said Aamir Hussain, In-charge Sadar CO, Khagaria, according to Live Hindustan.

String of fake residential applications, certificate

The phenomenon first garnered attention when a residential certificate was issued in Patna in the name of “Dog Babu” with a photo of a smiling Golden Retriever. It was cancelled within minutes, and Patna District Magistrate Thiyagarajan initiated an inquiry into the matter.

Authorities in Bihar's Nawada reported an application submitted under the name “Dogesh Babu”, prompting the Nawada DM to order immediate action.

In another case in East Champaran, an online application reportedly featured actor Monalisa’s photo. The applicant’s name was listed as “Sonalika Tractor,” with the father’s name as “Swaraj Tractor” and the mother’s name as “Car Devi.”

Criticising the trend, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, last week, said, “The domicile certificate is being misused (in Bihar). I was thrilled yesterday because a dog got voter ID. I thought I would also make a voter ID for my dog. Today, I saw that a truck will also vote,” reported news agency PTI.

She further slammed the BJP-led government in Bihar, saying, “This is the misuse of domicile certificate. BJP is doing all this through the Election Commission because they had the slogan 'One nation, One party' and because they didn't get 400 seats, they are now using EC to do their work.”