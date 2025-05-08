Explosions, Pak shelling in J&K, Punjab, IPL match stopped; blackout on | What we know

A suspected Pakistani drone attack was thwarted by the Indian air defence system in parts of Jammu on Thursday evening, while explosions were heard in some areas of Punjab and sensitive areas of Rajasthan as well, a day after Operation Sindoor military strikes carried out by New Delhi on terrorist infrastructures in Islamabad. The sun sets over the main town of Poonch district in the Jammu region on May 6, 2025. (AFP)

There were unconfirmed reports of explosion being heard near the Jammu airport. Follow Operation Sindoor LIVE updates

After Jammu, explosions were heard in parts of Punjab as well, along with Pakistani shelling reported from latter's Pathankot and J&K's Kupwara and other sectors. Moments later, Pakistani drones were seen getting intercepted by Indian air defence in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. Explosions can be heard, and flashes in the sky can be seen.

What we know so far

– Suspected drone attack, Pak shelling: The suspected drone attack led to air raid sirens and a total blackout in parts of Jammu and Punjab, as per the information available at the time of writing this report at 9 pm. Officials cited by news agency PTI said Pakistani troops were resorting to shelling along LoC in Kupwara, Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistani shelling was also reported from Punjab's Pathankot.

– Loud explosions heard: According to Reuters and other credible sources, Jammu and Punjab towns where suspected drone explosions were heard on Thursday evening are:

– Akhnoor

– Samba

– Kathua

– Army cantonment Ratnuchak

– Baramulla also locals heard two explosions

– Hoshiarpur

– Pathankot

– Blackout in parts of Punjab: Shortly after Hoshiarpur administration declared an immediate blackout on Thursday evening after explosions were heard, Amritsar also followed suit. Deputy commissioner Aashika Jain said the black out has been observed on the directions received from Air Froce authorities. “The black out will continue till further orders,” said DC Jain. The debris of missiles were reportedly recovered from Kumahi Devi village near Hoshiarpur’s Talwara.

Drone intercepted over Rajasthan's Jaisalmer: Moments after explosion and Pakistani shelling in parts of Jammu and Punjab, Pakistani drones were seen getting intercepted by Indian air defence in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. Explosions were heard in videos, and flashes in the sky were seen.

IPL match stopped, Dharamshala stadium evacuated: The Indian Premiere League (IPL) cricket match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals which was underway on Thursday evening at the cricket stadium in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala was stopped. The Dharamshala stadium was being evacuated.

India hits Pak's air defence system: India struck Pakistan's air defence systems early Thursday morning in response to a wave of drone and missile attacks launched by Pakistan against Indian military installations the previous night.

The Ministry of Defence of India released a detailed statement explaining the rationale behind the fresh strikes and reaffirmed the country’s commitment to a non-escalatory stance.